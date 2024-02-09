Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

First-Ever India-Saudi Joint Military exercise, Sada Tanseeq, Concludes Successfully

The joint military drill between Indian Army & Royal Saudi Land Force concluded on Feb 8, encouraging interoperability and strategic relations.

Digital Desk
Indian Army-Royal Saudi Land Forces during the drill’s validation at MFFR
Indian Army-Royal Saudi Land Forces during the drill’s validation at MFFR | Image:Indian Army
New Delhi: The first-ever joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the Royal Saudi Land Force, named ‘Sada Tanseeq,’ wrapped up its validation phase at Mahajan Field Firing Ranges on  February 8, as per reports from the Defence Ministry.

The 12-day exercise, which ran from January 29 to February 9 was conducted to increase interoperability between the two forces and familiarise each other with standard operating procedures and combat drills in accordance with UN mandate. The Indian contingent of  20th Battalion of The Brigade of Guards Regiment, and the Saudi Arabian contingent, consisting of 45 soldiers from the Royal Saudi Land Force, participated in the joint exercise.

All You Need to Know About Sada Tanseeq

The exercise as per MoD was divided into two phases. The first focused on combat conditioning and tactical training, while the second phase included physical exercises and validation.

 During the validation phase, both contingents undertook various activities, including establishing a Temporary Operating Base, setting up an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) grid, conducting Mobile Vehicle Check Posts, executing Cordon and Search Operations in a hostile village, engaging in Heliborne Operations, and practising House Intervention Drills. Platoon battle drills, involving the firing of Infantry Combat Vehicles (ICVs) and various weapons, were also conducted during this phase.

According to the Ministry, the joint exercise is seen as an important rather vital step towards strengthening the ties between India and Saudi Arabia and in doing so paving the way for a more strategic relationship.

Sada Tanseeq Closing Tomorrow 

The closing ceremony of the exercise, scheduled on Friday and will honour the soldiers and provide an opportunity for both contingents to reflect on the lessons learned, MoD’s official statement added. 

In addition to all the developments, throughout the exercise, both armies exchanged ‘valuable’ combat experience and shared ‘best practices’.Apart from training activities, both contingents also engaged in several extracurricular activities, including friendly matches of Cricket, Basketball, Volleyball, and Tug of War.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

