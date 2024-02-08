Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Germany relaxes stance over the sale of Eurofighters to Saudi Arabia amid help against Houthis

This change in perspective follows Saudi Arabia's assistance in intercepting Houthi-fired missiles aimed at Israel, as reported by German media.

Yuvraj Tyagi
Eurofighter Typhoons
Eurofighter Typhoons | Image:NATO
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In a significant policy shift, the German government has reportedly eased concerns over the proposed sale of 48 Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Saudi Arabia. This change in perspective follows Saudi Arabia's assistance in intercepting Houthi-fired missiles aimed at Israel, as reported by German media. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz affirmed Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's stance on the Eurofighter sale during a visit to Israel. 

Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit conveyed this support, indicating a departure from Germany's previous objections. Baerbock, while in Israel, declared that Germany would no longer oppose the U.K.'s sale of Eurofighter aircraft. Germany, as a co-producer of these jets alongside the U.K., Spain, and Italy, previously had the authority to veto such sales to countries outside the core user group. The Eurofighter consortium comprises Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo. 

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia's demand and Germany's opposition 

With Saudi Arabia already operating a fleet of over 70 Eurofighters, the nation expressed interest in acquiring more. The German governing coalition had maintained a policy against weapon sales to parties involved in Yemen's civil war, citing both the conflict and human rights concerns related to Saudi Arabia. 

Advertisement

The surprising reversal by the German government, leading to criticism, particularly within Baerbock's Green Party, stems from the perceived constructive role played by Saudi Arabia in preventing an escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict. This change is underscored by Riyadh's deployment of Eurofighters to intercept Houthi missiles and drones targeting Israel.

German Eurofighters arrive in Romania, following deployment to Estonia earlier this month. November 25, 2023. | Credit- @NATO 

Analysts attribute the shift to British pressure on Germany to lift export objections and a new pragmatic approach in Berlin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This marks a departure from Germany's traditionally critical stance on Saudi Arabia's human rights record. 

Advertisement

The evolutionary journey of the Eurofighter Typhoons

The Eurofighter Typhoon stands as a remarkable European multinational endeavor, designed as a twin-engine, canard delta wing, multirole fighter. Originating from the Future European Fighter Aircraft programme in 1983, it involved collaborative efforts from the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. The consortium, comprised of Airbus, BAE Systems, and Leonardo, operates under Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH, with project management handled by the NATO Eurofighter and Tornado Management Agency.

Advertisement

Initially conceived as an air-superiority fighter, the Typhoon faced challenges during development, marked by disagreements and France's departure from the consortium to pursue the Dassault Rafale independently. The British Aerospace EAP, a technology demonstration aircraft, took flight in 1986, while the first Eurofighter prototype followed suit in 1994. The name "Typhoon" was adopted in 1998, and production contracts were signed the same year.

Credit- Eurofighter.com

Renowned for its high agility, the Eurofighter Typhoon was initially designed as a dogfighter. However, its adaptability has grown over time, with later production models equipped for air-to-surface strike missions. The aircraft is compatible with a diverse array of armaments and equipment, including Storm Shadow, Brimstone, and Marte ER missiles. Notably, the Typhoon made its combat debut during the 2011 military intervention in Libya, where it played a pivotal role in aerial reconnaissance and ground-strike missions. Across various nations, it has taken on primary responsibilities for air-defense duties, showcasing its versatility and effectiveness in a range of operational scenarios. 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 10:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement