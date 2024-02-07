English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Global Firepower: US Strongest Military Power, Russia 2nd, India Ranks 4th Behind China | Details

Recent GFP rankings revealed the US as the world's leading military, with India securing the fourth spot. Power Index scores highlighted key players.

Digital Desk
Global Firepower Ranking 2024
Global Firepower Ranking 2024 | Image:X
Global Firepower Ranking 2024: In the latest Global Firepower (GFP) rankings for 2024 Military Strength, the United States has retained its position as the world's most powerful military, with India securing the fourth spot behind Russia and China. According to GFP's assessment, India holds a Power Index (PwrIndx) score of 0.1023, maintaining its standing as a formidable military force on the global stage, albeit behind its main adversary, China.

Power Index Scores: US Leads, India Trails Behind China

The Power Index scores reveal that the United States leads with a score of 0.0699, followed closely by Russia at 0.0702 and China at 0.0706. This year’s Global Fire Power assessment considered a total of 145 countries, evaluating their military capabilities based on various factors such as military and natural resources, industrial capabilities, geographical features, and available manpower.

India’s western neighbour, Pakistan, secured the ninth position in the ranking. Italy rounded out the top 10 positions, with South Korea, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Turkey also featuring in the top 10 contenders in the Global Fire Power ranking.

How GFP Index Helps Smaller Countries Compete with Larger Ones

As per Global Fire Power’s official website, "the finalised Global Firepower ranking below utilises over 60 individual factors to determine a given nation’s PowerIndex score, with categories ranging from the quantity of military units and financial standing to logistical capabilities and geography.”

Global Firepower's assessment methodology takes into account not only the size but also the technological advancement of nations. This allows smaller, technologically advanced nations to compete on par with larger, less-developed powers. The annual compilation of the list includes special modifiers, such as bonuses and penalties, to further refine the rankings.

These rankings serve as a comprehensive overview of the world's military strengths, shedding light on the diverse factors that contribute to a nation's standing in the global military landscape.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

