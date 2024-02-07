English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Indian Submarine INS Karanj Docks at Colombo Ahead of Sri Lanka’s Independence Day

INS Vagir, another Kalveri-Class Indian submarine, had visited Colombo port back in June 19 and had also invited locals to explore the vessel.

Digital Desk
INS Karanj arrived at the Colombo port for an official visit ahead of Sri Lanka’s Independence Day
INS Karanj arrived at the Colombo port for an official visit ahead of Sri Lanka’s Independence Day | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Colombo: The Indian Navy submarine INS Karanj arrived at the Sri Lankan port for an official visit ahead of country's Independence Day celebrations on Saturday. 

Following the visit, the Sri Lanka Navy extended a ceremonial welcome to the Indian submarine, adhering to all naval traditions. INS Karanj, a part of the Kalvari class submarines, is 67.5 meters long and has a crew of 53 members. According to reports, INS Karanj is currently under the command of Commander Arunabh. 

Advertisement

This visit holds particular significance for India-Sri Lanka bilateral ties, coming just before Sri Lanka's 76th National Day celebrations. Furthermore, the visit, as per an official statement, has the aim of deepening maritime relations between India and Sri Lanka. INS Vagir, another Kalveri-class Indian submarine, had visited Colombo port back in June 19 and had also invited locals to explore the vessel. 

Karanja's official visit will conclude on February 5. Additionally, the statement proclaimed that the visit is a representation of the ongoing ‘cooperation and friendship’ between the two nations.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 10:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

9 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

9 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

17 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries4 hours ago

  3. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement