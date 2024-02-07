Indian Submarine INS Karanj Docks at Colombo Ahead of Sri Lanka’s Independence Day

INS Karanj arrived at the Colombo port for an official visit ahead of Sri Lanka’s Independence Day | Image: X

Colombo: The Indian Navy submarine INS Karanj arrived at the Sri Lankan port for an official visit ahead of country's Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

Following the visit, the Sri Lanka Navy extended a ceremonial welcome to the Indian submarine, adhering to all naval traditions. INS Karanj, a part of the Kalvari class submarines, is 67.5 meters long and has a crew of 53 members. According to reports, INS Karanj is currently under the command of Commander Arunabh.

This visit holds particular significance for India-Sri Lanka bilateral ties, coming just before Sri Lanka's 76th National Day celebrations. Furthermore, the visit, as per an official statement, has the aim of deepening maritime relations between India and Sri Lanka. INS Vagir, another Kalveri-class Indian submarine, had visited Colombo port back in June 19 and had also invited locals to explore the vessel.

Karanja's official visit will conclude on February 5. Additionally, the statement proclaimed that the visit is a representation of the ongoing ‘cooperation and friendship’ between the two nations.

