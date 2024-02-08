Advertisement

Moscow: North Korea's Foreign Minister, Choe Son Hui, is in Russia for a three-day visit, arriving in Moscow on Sunday. She is set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, at Lavrov's invitation. As per reports, the visit comes amid rising international concerns about an alleged arms cooperation deal between North Korea and Russia.

According to the United States and South Korea, North Korea has supplied arms, such as artillery and missiles, to Russia for its involvement in Ukraine. The Biden administration claims to have evidence that North Korean missiles provided to Russia have been used in the conflict. In a recent joint statement, the U.S., South Korea, and their partners asserted that these missiles support Russia's war efforts, with North Korea gaining valuable technical and military insights in return.

South Korea's Unification Ministry spokesperson, Koo Byoungsam, stated that they are closely monitoring Choe's visit, accusing North Korea and Russia of engaging in illegal cooperation activities, including arms exchanges. The spokesperson did not confirm whether Choe might be arranging a visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea.

Both Russia and North Korea have denied the allegations of arms transfers from North Korea to Russia. The situation remains a focal point of international attention as diplomatic discussions unfold between Choe Son Hui and Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

