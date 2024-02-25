English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 01:07 IST

Pakistan Air Force Court-Martials 13, Including One Who Ordered Failed 'Swift Retort': Reports

Pakistan's failed retaliation attempt post-Balakot Airstrike ended with it losing an F16 against the IAF’s vintage but upgraded MIG 21.

Digital Desk
PAF operated US F-16 fighter
PAF operated US F-16 fighter | Image:X/ PAF
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Islamabad: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) have court-martialed 13 of its officers  following reports of corruption within the institution. The allegations surfaced after Pakistani journalist Wajahat S Khan exposed the rampant corruption in Pakistan’s Air wing.

Among the officers implicated in the scandal are high-ranking officials, including Air Marshal Ahsan Rafiq and Air Marshal Tariq Zia, media reports said. The investigation also resulted in the ousting of an officer partly responsible for initiating the failed ‘Operation Swift Retort’ against India after the Balakot airstrike, Retired Air Marshal Javed Saeed.

Advertisement

Failed 'Swift Retort' and Following Developments

Operation Swift Retort saw a failed attempt by Pakistan to retaliate the Balakot Airstrike. The event subsequently led to an aerial confrontation with the Indian Air Force. Pakistan claimed to have shot down two Indian jets, while Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman downed a Pakistani F-16 with his Mirage-2000 Bison, as confirmed by Indian authorities via substantiated data including Radar Imagery of the said confrontation   .

Advertisement
Former IAF chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa and Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. | Image: IAF

The tension following the failure also made Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan seek dialogue with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avoid escalation. Recent reports suggested that India had deployed nine missiles towards Pakistan during this period which made it coerced to leave Wg Cdr Abhinandan immediately.

Rampant Corruption in Pakistan Air Force Surges

The court-martial proceedings revealed deeper issues within the PAF, with allegations of corruption implicating top officials, including Chief Zaheer Babar Sidhu. Some Pakistan defence experts claim that the officers facing charges are being unfairly targeted and subjected to mistreatment. However, this is the same PAF that turned a supposed air base from its tax paying ‘awam’s’  money into a shopping Mall.

Furthermore, suspicions have arisen regarding the motives behind the arrests, with suggestions that the Air Force Chief is eliminating potential rivals to prolong his tenure. Allegations of irregularities in weapon procurement by PAF have only been noted by experts, reports said.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 01:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

3 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

4 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

4 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

9 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

9 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

9 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

9 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

9 hours ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

9 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. History Will Not Forgive...: Sukanta Recounts Sandeshkhali Horror at JNU

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. Malyasia, Bhutan Italy, Austria: Tracing Samantha's Off-Duty Travels

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. Inside Divya Agarwal's Colourful Mehendi Ceremony

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  4. Viral Video Sets Perfect example Of 'Jugaad' Netizens Asks Is This Legal

    India News2 hours ago

  5. Joe Root's overseas Test tons

    Web Stories2 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo