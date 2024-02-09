Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

Philippines to Receive BrahMos' First Components in May Following Monsoon Missile Delays

The missile, as hailed by Filipino defence experts, will be a vital addition to the nation’s defence capabilities, amid tensions in the South China Sea.

Digital Desk
The BrahMos Missile system.
The BrahMos Missile system. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: The Philippines is set to receive the first components of the BrahMos missile system in May after delays caused by heavy rains during the monsoon season. Earlier, the plans for the delivery of the initial subcomponents were scheduled to happen in the last quarter of 2023. However, it was pushed to the first half of 2024, and now it has been postponed until May.

According to media reports,  Praveen Pathak, General Manager for Market Promotion and Export of BrahMos Aerospace, speaking about the postponement of the shipment, said, “There were difficulties with preparing missile deployment sites because of strong monsoons. Their construction was postponed a bit. We expect to complete it within two months. Shipments will happen as soon as we are finished.”

The BrahMos missile, a joint venture between India and Russia, is a supersonic cruise missile and, as hailed by Filipino defence experts, will be a vital addition to the Philippines' defence capabilities, especially amid tensions in the South China Sea.

China’s Anxiety Over Filipino Acquisition of BrahMos Missile System

China's claims in the region have led to naval standoffs with neighbouring countries, among them the Philippines. Manila's decision to acquire the BrahMos system took place after a lengthy procedure in which the Ministry of Defense issued a notification to BrahMos Aerospace for the procurement of shore-based anti-ship missile systems for $374 million.

The BrahMos missile sale has further raised concerns in China, which sees it as India's interference in regional disputes. Chinese state media criticised India's actions, stating that they could complicate the situation and undermine stability in the region. Chinese strategic affairs expert Song Zhongping spoke about an array of worries that China should ponder over India's recent weapon sales to countries near the South China Sea, including the gifting of a Corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam and the sale of the BrahMos missile system to the Philippines.

The United States and Australia have conducted joint exercises with the Philippines to strengthen their alliance amid China's assertive actions. The BrahMos missile system is expected to enhance the Philippines' defence capabilities, particularly in countering potential threats from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) in the event of a conflict.

Indo-Russo Collaboration Behind the World's Fastest Cruise Missile

The BrahMos missile is a result of collaboration between India and Russia, with Moscow providing the engine and India developing other components. The missile's development has been ongoing since the establishment of the BrahMos Aerospace joint venture in 1998. It is based on the Russian P-800 Onyx cruise missile and is known for its long-range precision strikes.

 

 

 

Published February 9th, 2024 at 17:45 IST

