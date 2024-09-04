Published 16:02 IST, September 4th 2024
TTP’s Abduction of Pakistani Lt Colonel Highlights the Irony of Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Efforts
The recent abduction and subsequent release of Pakistani Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Ameer and his relatives by TTP underscores Pakistan's deepening crisis.
- Defence
- 5 min read
Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
The kidnapping is a stark reminder of the state's inability to fully govern regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the TTP continues to operate with impunity. | Image: Republic
14:05 IST, September 4th 2024