Published 16:02 IST, September 4th 2024

TTP’s Abduction of Pakistani Lt Colonel Highlights the Irony of Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Efforts

The recent abduction and subsequent release of Pakistani Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Ameer and his relatives by TTP underscores Pakistan's deepening crisis.

Reported by: Yuvraj Tyagi
TTP Pakistan
The kidnapping is a stark reminder of the state's inability to fully govern regions like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the TTP continues to operate with impunity. | Image: Republic
  • 5 min read
14:05 IST, September 4th 2024