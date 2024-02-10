Advertisement

Sanaa: The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces attacked two boats and several missile sites in Yemen on Saturday, according to an official statement. The retaliatory strikes were conducted between 3 am and 9:40 p.m. local time in Sanaa. Further, the statement added that the boats and missiles were going to attack ships in the Red Sea.

The strikes targeted two mobile unmanned surface vessels (USVs), four mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, and one mobile land attack cruise missile (LACM) set to launch against ships in the Red Sea, as per CENTCOM.

Identified in Houthi-controlled areas by the US armed forces, it was later deemed by the US CENTCOM that these might be used in attacks against US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region, and hence they went forth with the strikes.

“These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for the US Navy and merchant vessels," the CENTCOM statement added.