English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

US Conducts Strikes in Yemen, Destroys Houthi Boats and Missiles Intended to Target Ships in Red Sea

The strikes targeted two USVs, four mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, and one mobile land attack cruise missile set to launch against ships in the Red Sea.

Digital Desk
F/A-18 Super Hornet
F/A-18 Super Hornet | Image:US Navy
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Sanaa: The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces attacked two boats and several missile sites in Yemen on Saturday, according to an official statement. The retaliatory strikes were conducted between 3 am and 9:40 p.m. local time in Sanaa. Further, the statement added that the boats and missiles were going to attack ships in the Red Sea. 

The strikes targeted two mobile unmanned surface vessels (USVs), four mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, and one mobile land attack cruise missile (LACM) set to launch against ships in the Red Sea, as per CENTCOM. 

Advertisement

Identified in Houthi-controlled areas by the US armed forces, it was later deemed by the US CENTCOM that these might be used in attacks against US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region, and hence they went forth with the strikes.

“These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for the US Navy and merchant vessels," the CENTCOM statement added.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

20 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest

    Politics News24 minutes ago

  2. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections27 minutes ago

  3. LA Liga: Real Madrid vs Girona Live Streaming details

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan Elections LIVE: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World32 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement