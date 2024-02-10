Updated February 10th, 2024 at 19:01 IST
US Conducts Strikes in Yemen, Destroys Houthi Boats and Missiles Intended to Target Ships in Red Sea
The strikes targeted two USVs, four mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, and one mobile land attack cruise missile set to launch against ships in the Red Sea.
- Defence
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Sanaa: The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces attacked two boats and several missile sites in Yemen on Saturday, according to an official statement. The retaliatory strikes were conducted between 3 am and 9:40 p.m. local time in Sanaa. Further, the statement added that the boats and missiles were going to attack ships in the Red Sea.
The strikes targeted two mobile unmanned surface vessels (USVs), four mobile anti-ship cruise missiles, and one mobile land attack cruise missile (LACM) set to launch against ships in the Red Sea, as per CENTCOM.
Advertisement
Identified in Houthi-controlled areas by the US armed forces, it was later deemed by the US CENTCOM that these might be used in attacks against US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region, and hence they went forth with the strikes.
“These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for the US Navy and merchant vessels," the CENTCOM statement added.
Advertisement
Published February 10th, 2024 at 19:01 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
LA Liga: Real Madrid vs Girona Live Streaming detailsSports 28 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.