Updated January 25th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

IAF Conducts Exercise Desert Knight with French, UAE Air Forces Over Arabian Sea

Indian Air Force (IAF) recently executed Exercise Desert Knight alongside the French Air and Space Force (FASF) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Force.

Manasvi Asthana
IAF Conducts Exercise Desert Knight with French, UAE Air Forces
IAF Conducts Exercise Desert Knight with French, UAE Air Forces | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a significant display of strategic cooperation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) recently executed Exercise Desert Knight alongside the French Air and Space Force (FASF) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Air Force. The joint exercise, conducted over the Arabian Sea, showcased a seamless integration of air power and military prowess.

The French participation was highlighted by the formidable Rafale fighter aircraft and a versatile multi-role tanker transport. The UAE Air Force brought its F-16 into the mix, creating a diverse and formidable fleet. Operating from the Al Dhafra Air Base in the UAE, these aircraft engaged in complex maneuvers and simulated combat scenarios, enhancing interoperability and understanding among the participating nations.

The IAF contingent, a formidable force in its own right, included the Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, Jaguar, AWACS, C-130-J, and air-to-air refuelled aircraft. Operating from bases within India, the IAF showcased its versatility and readiness to respond to a spectrum of challenges.

Exercise Desert Knight underscored the commitment of these nations to bolstering their collective defense capabilities and fostering international collaboration in the realm of air power. The successful execution of the exercise further strengthens the bonds between the participating air forces and sets the stage for future joint endeavours to ensure regional security and stability.

Published January 24th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

