English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 16:08 IST

IAF Showcases Its Might With 46 Aircraft Gracing Skies During R-Day Fly-Past | WATCH

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday showcased a breathtaking flypast marking the 75th Republic Day, soaring into the skies of Kartavya Path in Delhi.

Ronit Singh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday showcased a breathtaking flypast marking the 75th Republic Day, soaring into the skies of Kartavya Path in Delhi. The aerial spectacle featured 54 aircrafts converging over Kartavy Path, with millions witnessing IAF's highly synchronised and seamless continuum. 

Flying at varying altitudes and speeds, the flypast saw 46 Indian Aircrafts showcasing the prowess of Indian Armed Forces, one from the Indian Navy, four helicopters from the Indian Army, and three aircraft from the French Air & Space. 

Advertisement

Vintage as well as modern aircraft such as Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’, Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29 Upgrade, P-8I, Jaguar, Dakota, Dornier, C-17, C-130J as well as Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand’, Advanced Light Helicopters and Apaches shifted the eyes from the Kartavya Path to the skies. 

The IAF also depicted the famous Tangail airdrop of 1971 victory over Pakistan with one Dakota aircraft and two Dorniers flying in Tangail formation over the skies of Kartavya Path.  

Advertisement

Tejas, Netra, Tangail: Mix of Formations

The aircrafts, piloted by skilled and experiences officers of the Armed Forces, displayed various formations: 

Advertisement
  • Tejas
  • Netra
  • Varuna
  • Vajraang
  • Trishul
  • Amrit
  • Prachand
  • Arjan 
  • Tangail

The concluding Vertical Charlie maneuver was performed by a Rafale fighter aircraft. For the first time, the C-295 transport aircraft took part in the Republic Day flypast. The ceremony culminated with the national anthem and the release of Tri-colour balloons.

Advertisement

Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. List of Top Cities With Highest Home Price Rise in Asia-Pacific

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News10 minutes ago

  3. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah is the BEST-EVER pacer India has produced, ICC makes him No.1

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  5. Trent surges 15% to hit record high

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement