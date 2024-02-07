Updated January 26th, 2024 at 16:08 IST
IAF Showcases Its Might With 46 Aircraft Gracing Skies During R-Day Fly-Past | WATCH
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday showcased a breathtaking flypast marking the 75th Republic Day, soaring into the skies of Kartavya Path in Delhi.
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday showcased a breathtaking flypast marking the 75th Republic Day, soaring into the skies of Kartavya Path in Delhi. The aerial spectacle featured 54 aircrafts converging over Kartavy Path, with millions witnessing IAF's highly synchronised and seamless continuum.
Flying at varying altitudes and speeds, the flypast saw 46 Indian Aircrafts showcasing the prowess of Indian Armed Forces, one from the Indian Navy, four helicopters from the Indian Army, and three aircraft from the French Air & Space.
Vintage as well as modern aircraft such as Light Combat Aircraft ‘Tejas’, Rafale, Su-30, MiG-29 Upgrade, P-8I, Jaguar, Dakota, Dornier, C-17, C-130J as well as Light Combat Helicopter ‘Prachand’, Advanced Light Helicopters and Apaches shifted the eyes from the Kartavya Path to the skies.
The IAF also depicted the famous Tangail airdrop of 1971 victory over Pakistan with one Dakota aircraft and two Dorniers flying in Tangail formation over the skies of Kartavya Path.
Tejas, Netra, Tangail: Mix of Formations
The aircrafts, piloted by skilled and experiences officers of the Armed Forces, displayed various formations:
- Tejas
- Netra
- Varuna
- Vajraang
- Trishul
- Amrit
- Prachand
- Arjan
- Tangail
The concluding Vertical Charlie maneuver was performed by a Rafale fighter aircraft. For the first time, the C-295 transport aircraft took part in the Republic Day flypast. The ceremony culminated with the national anthem and the release of Tri-colour balloons.
Published January 26th, 2024 at 12:59 IST
