New Delhi: India is about to begin the export of ground systems for BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles in the next 10 days, with the missiles expected to be dispatched by March of this year, according to DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat’s recent statement.

According to previous reports, the recipient of the BrahMos system is the Philippines, and its personnel have already commenced training to operate the missile system since August of last year. The deal between India and the Philippines, valued at over USD 375 million, was signed in January 2022.

Philippines & BrahMos

The Philippines Marine Corps has previously praised the BrahMos missile system as one of the most advanced anti-ship missile systems on the planet following the deal for their first BrahMos missile battalion. The system was hailed in the Philippines as one of the most capable anti-ship cruise missiles, capable of quickly detecting, tracking, chasing, and destroying targets.

According to reports, BrahMos Aerospace has already begun providing training to the Philippines Marine Corps personnel in Delhi and Hyderabad, the main production and training centres. This deal marks the largest export contract ever signed by India with any foreign country and is anticipated to pave the way for further engagements in Southeast Asia.

The contract includes the training of firing and maintenance crews for the missiles, ensuring that the missile system will be delivered to the Philippines within the stipulated time frame.

Army to Finally Get ATAGS

Furthermore, Dr. Kamat stated that orders for 307 ATAGS guns, developed by DRDO and produced by private sector companies such as Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems, are expected to be finalised by the end of this financial year, around March 31.