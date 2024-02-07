Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 12:35 IST

India to Begin Export of BrahMos Ground Systems to Philippines, Missile Delivery in March

India is all set to begin the export of BrahMos missiles to the Philippines, with the missile delivery scheduled for March, following its $375 million deal.

Digital Desk
India all set to begin export of BrahMos’ ground systems
India all set to begin export of BrahMos’ ground systems | Image:Indian Navy
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: India is about to begin the export of ground systems for BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles in the next 10 days, with the missiles expected to be dispatched by March of this year, according to DRDO Chairman Dr. Samir V Kamat’s recent statement.

According to previous reports, the recipient of the BrahMos system is the Philippines, and its personnel have already commenced training to operate the missile system since August of last year. The deal between India and the Philippines, valued at over USD 375 million, was signed in January 2022.

Advertisement

Philippines & BrahMos 

The Philippines Marine Corps has previously praised the BrahMos missile system as one of the most advanced anti-ship missile systems on the planet following the deal for their first BrahMos missile battalion. The system was hailed in the Philippines as one of the most capable anti-ship cruise missiles, capable of quickly detecting, tracking, chasing, and destroying targets.

Advertisement

 According to reports, BrahMos Aerospace has already begun providing training to the Philippines Marine Corps personnel in Delhi and Hyderabad, the main production and training centres. This deal marks the largest export contract ever signed by India with any foreign country and is anticipated to pave the way for further engagements in Southeast Asia.

The contract includes the training of firing and maintenance crews for the missiles, ensuring that the missile system will be delivered to the Philippines within the stipulated time frame.

Advertisement

Army to Finally Get ATAGS

Furthermore, Dr. Kamat stated that orders for 307 ATAGS guns, developed by DRDO and produced by private sector companies such as Bharat Forge and Tata Advanced Systems, are expected to be finalised by the end of this financial year, around March 31.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

an hour ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

20 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kevin Spacey To Pay $1M To House Of Cards Producer Over Contract Breach

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  2. Big Takeaways From PM Modi's Fiery Speech In Rajya Sabha

    India News5 minutes ago

  3. When Mrunal Thakur Was Refused Speech At Award Event

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  4. Modi 3.0 is Not Far Away, PM Sounds LS Poll Bugle; Tears Into Congress

    India News7 minutes ago

  5. Shahid-Kriti's Intimate Scenes In TBMAUJ Axed On CBFC's Directions?

    Entertainment10 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement