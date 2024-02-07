English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 07:55 IST

India-Kyrgyzstan Conduct 11th Edition of Khanjar to Strengthen Defence Ties Against Terrorism

India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise, Khanjar, begins in Himachal Pradesh, enhancing defence ties and addressing terrorism concerns.

Digital Desk
The 11th edition of India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise Khanjar.
The 11th edition of India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise Khanjar. | Image:Indian Army
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Shimla: The 11th India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise, Khanjar, commenced at the Special Forces Training School in Himachal Pradesh’s Bakloh on January 22. Scheduled to run until February 3, the exercise aims to strengthen defence ties and address common concerns related to international terrorism and extremism.

Essence of Khanjar

The India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise, Khanjar, began in the picturesque landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, serving as a platform to showcase the prowess of indigenous defence equipment. This annual event, alternately conducted in both nations, brings together 20 personnel from the Indian Army's Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Kyrgyzstan Scorpion Brigade.

In essence, Khanjar is more than just a military exercise; it symbolises a collaborative effort to strengthen defence ties and address concerns related to terrorism. During the event, troops from both countries demonstrate their exceptional skills and showcase cutting-edge defence equipment. This exchange of experiences in counter-terrorism operations across diverse terrains not only enhances the capabilities of the participating forces but also plays a crucial role in fostering strong bilateral relations between India and Kyrgyzstan.

Advertisement
The 11th edition of Joint Special Forces Exercise KHANJAR between India & Kyrgyzstan. | Indian Army

 

To Exchange Best Practices in Counter-Terrorism

Furthermore, the Khanjar exercise focuses on exchanging experiences and best practices in Counter-Terrorism and Special Forces operations in built-up areas and mountainous terrain. The emphasis is on developing Special Forces skills, advanced insertion and extraction techniques, all under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The Ministry of Defence stated, “The exercise will provide an opportunity for both sides to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism.” The statement added that the exercise would also provide an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of cutting-edge indigenous defence equipment besides achieving shared security objectives and fostering bilateral relations.

Advertisement
Joint Special Forces Exercise KHANJAR.  | Indian Army

 

EAM Jaishankar’s Visit to Kyrgyzstan for Cooperation

In October, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited Bishkek to attend the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government. During the visit, he met Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov, discussing cooperation in banking, energy, health, pharma, defence, agriculture, and investments. Jaishankar conveyed India’s support for the successful Kyrgyz SCO Presidency and stated, “Delighted to call on President Sadyr Zhaparov of the Kyrgyz Republic. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi.”

Jaishankar's discussions also included talks with his Kyrgyzstan counterpart, Zheenbek Kulubaev, addressing the strengthening of India-Kyrgyz cooperation in trade, the economy, development projects, health, education, and exchanging views on Afghanistan, West Asia, and connectivity.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 07:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

3 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India News Live: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets PM Modi In New Delhi

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. 'Kejriwal Intentionally Disobeyed Summons', Claims ED

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Inside Amy Jackson's 'Emosh' Birthday Bash

    Web Stories20 minutes ago

  4. CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Problem Of Stray Dogs in Residential Areas

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Must-visit Galleries Around The World For Your Inner Art Enthusiast

    Lifestyle22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement