India-Kyrgyzstan Conduct 11th Edition of Khanjar to Strengthen Defence Ties Against Terrorism

Advertisement

Shimla: The 11th India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise, Khanjar, commenced at the Special Forces Training School in Himachal Pradesh’s Bakloh on January 22. Scheduled to run until February 3, the exercise aims to strengthen defence ties and address common concerns related to international terrorism and extremism.

Essence of Khanjar

The India-Kyrgyzstan Joint Special Forces Exercise, Khanjar, began in the picturesque landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, serving as a platform to showcase the prowess of indigenous defence equipment. This annual event, alternately conducted in both nations, brings together 20 personnel from the Indian Army's Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) and the Kyrgyzstan Scorpion Brigade.

In essence, Khanjar is more than just a military exercise; it symbolises a collaborative effort to strengthen defence ties and address concerns related to terrorism. During the event, troops from both countries demonstrate their exceptional skills and showcase cutting-edge defence equipment. This exchange of experiences in counter-terrorism operations across diverse terrains not only enhances the capabilities of the participating forces but also plays a crucial role in fostering strong bilateral relations between India and Kyrgyzstan.

Advertisement

The 11th edition of Joint Special Forces Exercise KHANJAR between India & Kyrgyzstan. | Indian Army

To Exchange Best Practices in Counter-Terrorism

Furthermore, the Khanjar exercise focuses on exchanging experiences and best practices in Counter-Terrorism and Special Forces operations in built-up areas and mountainous terrain. The emphasis is on developing Special Forces skills, advanced insertion and extraction techniques, all under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The Ministry of Defence stated, “The exercise will provide an opportunity for both sides to fortify defence ties while addressing common concerns of international terrorism and extremism.” The statement added that the exercise would also provide an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of cutting-edge indigenous defence equipment besides achieving shared security objectives and fostering bilateral relations.

Advertisement

Joint Special Forces Exercise KHANJAR. | Indian Army

EAM Jaishankar’s Visit to Kyrgyzstan for Cooperation

In October, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited Bishkek to attend the 22nd Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government. During the visit, he met Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Zhaparov, discussing cooperation in banking, energy, health, pharma, defence, agriculture, and investments. Jaishankar conveyed India’s support for the successful Kyrgyz SCO Presidency and stated, “Delighted to call on President Sadyr Zhaparov of the Kyrgyz Republic. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi.”

Jaishankar's discussions also included talks with his Kyrgyzstan counterpart, Zheenbek Kulubaev, addressing the strengthening of India-Kyrgyz cooperation in trade, the economy, development projects, health, education, and exchanging views on Afghanistan, West Asia, and connectivity.

Advertisement