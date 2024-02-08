Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

Born on Army Day, elite para commando Captain Pawan Kumar remembered for valor in Pampore

The tale of Captain Pawan Kumar, born on Indian Army Day, January 15, 1993, in Haryana, exemplifies bravery and sacrifice in India's military history.

Yuvraj Tyagi
Captain Pawan Kumar
Captain Pawan Kumar | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

In the annals of India's military history, the name Captain Pawan Kumar stands as a testament to bravery, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the nation. Born on January 15, 1993, in Badhana village, Jind district, Haryana, Captain Pawan Kumar's journey embodies the spirit of a dedicated soldier. The only son of Shri Rajbir Singh and Smt Kamlesh, Captain Pawan Kumar was destined for a life of service to the nation. 

Captain Pawan Kumar was born on Indian Army Day, January 15. He nurtured the dream of joining the Armed Forces from a young age. His journey began at the National Defence Academy (NDA), where he graduated from the 123rd course, paving his way to join the prestigious Dogra Regiment. 

Advertisement

Transition to elite forces - 10 Para (SF) 

Captain Pawan Kumar's unyielding love for adventure and a deep-seated commitment to serve led him to volunteer for the elite Para Commando forces. Joining the esteemed 10 Para (SF) battalion, known as the "Desert Scorpions," he embraced the rigorous training that forged soldiers of unparalleled physical and mental toughness. Wearing the maroon beret and the revered "Balidan" badge, Captain Pawan Kumar embodied the spirit of the elite force.

Advertisement
Captain Pawan Kumar (Right) with Major Gaurav Choudhary. | Credit- Honourpoint

The defining moment in Captain Pawan Kumar's military career unfolded during the Pampore operation on February 20, 2016. In response to a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy, Captain Pawan found himself in the midst of a fierce gun battle at the government-run Entrepreneurship Development Institute. The objective was clear – evacuate civilians to safety. 

The development came when 4 heavily armed LeT terrorists armed with AK-47 rifles, hand grenades and explosives struck a CRPF convoy on the main road linking Srinagar to Jammu. The attack led to the killing of two policemen and a civilian. The terrorists then took refuge in the government-run multi-storey Entrepreneurship Development Institute in Pampore.  

Advertisement

Pampore operation: February 20, 2016 

Immediately following the incident, the security forces with elements of Army and CRPF rose to the occasion and cordoned off the EDI building in a joint operation to evacuate civilians from the building. Captain Pawan’s team was tasked with clearing the building of the enemy. Leading from the front, Captain Pawan reached the top floor, facing automatic gunfire and grenades from the militants.

Advertisement
EDI building in Pampore, February 2016. | Credit- X

However, even in the face of fierce resistance by the enemy, the young officer kicked open a door leading to a room where terrorists were holed up. Determined to neutralize the terrorists and undeterred by the imminent danger, Captain Pawan Kumar killed one terrorist in the face of close-range gunfire. However, in the process, the 23-years-old officer sustainined multiple grievous injuries. Despite the serious injuries, Captain Pawan Kumar refused evacuation, choosing to fight until the end. His gallant actions not only saved the lives of his comrades but set the stage for the successful completion of the operation. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind a legacy of courage and selflessness. 

Shaurya Chakra for Captain Pawan Kumar 

In recognition of his exceptional courage, fighting spirit, and supreme sacrifice, Captain Pawan Kumar was posthumously awarded the "Shaurya Chakra" on August 15, 2016. Captain Pawan Kumar's father, Rajbir Singh, upon learning of his son's death, expressed profound pride, stating, "I had one child, I gave him to the Army, to the nation. No father can be prouder." The nation mourned the loss of a dedicated soldier who, at the tender age of 23, demonstrated valor beyond measure.

As we remember Captain Pawan Kumar, we honor not just a brave officer but an embodiment of sacrifice and duty, a true hero who laid down his life for the safety and security of his fellow citizens. His legacy continues to inspire generations of soldiers and civilians alike. 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement