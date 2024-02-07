Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 10:28 IST

Indian Navy's INS Sumitra Rescues Iranian Fishing Vessel Hijacked By Somali Pirates In Arabian Sea

With the operation completed successfully, INS Sumitra has now exited the area, leaving behind a secure and liberated FV Iman.

Digital Desk
INS Sumitra
INS Sumitra | Image:Social media
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Kochi: In a daring operation, the Indian Navy warship INS Sumitra successfully rescued the Iranian fishing vessel FV Iman from the clutches of Somali pirates, approximately 700 nautical miles west of Kochi in the Arabian Sea. The fishing vessel, carrying around 17 crew members, had fallen prey to the pirates.

INS Sumitra intercepted the vessel, acted in accordance with the established SOPs to coerce the pirates for safe release of crew along with the boat and ensured successful release of all 17 crew members along with the boat. The FV was subsequently sanitised and released for onward transit. The Defence officials reported that INS Sumitra swiftly disarmed the pirates and instructed them to move away towards Somalia. The official statement added that the naval vessel's ALH Dhruv choppers, deployed for the mission, played a crucial role by encircling the hijacked vessel and issuing warnings to the pirates on board.

Advertisement

Furthermore, being mission-deployed, Indian Naval ships on anti-piracy and maritime security operations in the Indian Ocean Region symbolize the Indian Navy’s resolve towards the safety of all vessels and seafarers at sea.

With the operation completed successfully, INS Sumitra has now exited the area, leaving behind a secure and liberated FV Iman. 

Advertisement

Navy Intensifies Vigilance in Gulf of Aden 

The Navy has heightened its surveillance efforts following a series of attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea and parts of the Arabian Sea. The most recent incident occurred in the Gulf of Aden, where the Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi militia targeted the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker MV Marlin Luanda, resulting in a distress call. The vessel, carrying 22 Indian crew members and one Bangladeshi, caught fire after the missile attack.

This alarming development illustrates the deteriorating security situation in one of the world's busiest shipping routes. The Houthi rebels have been actively using missiles and drones to target commercial shipping, particularly since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7. Expressing support for Hamas, the rebels have made several shipping companies suspend operations in the Red Sea, compelling mariners to take longer routes around the southern tip of Africa, as per a previous report.

Advertisement

Responding to the distress call, India's guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam intervened, ensuring the safety of the merchant vessel. Another Marshall Islands-flagged merchant vessel, previously attacked by a drone in the Gulf of Aden, safely docked at the Tuticorin port in Tamil Nadu after thorough examination by the Indian Navy's explosive ordnance disposal specialists

 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World16 minutes ago

  2. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos17 minutes ago

  4. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement