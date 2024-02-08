English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

Chinar Corps Commander Meets Soldiers Actively Engaged in Counter-terrorism Ops in South Kashmir

Chinar Corps Commander lauded soldiers in South Kashmir for a successful anti-terrorism operation, having eliminated a terrorist and seized war-related items.

Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai visits troops in South Kashmir
Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai visits troops in South Kashmir | Image:Indian Army
Srinagar: The Commander of the Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, went to see soldiers in South Kashmir actively engaged with terrorism. This visit happened on Monday. The soldiers are working hard to stop terrorism in the area.

The Chinar Corps Commander praised the commanders and soldiers for their careful planning and actions during Operation CHOTIGAM in Shopian. This operation took place on January 4th and 5th. They did a good job and as a result, they got rid of one terrorist. They also found weapons and other things used in wars.

The Indian Army shared this information on 'X' platform. They said, "Chinar Corps Cdr visited troops deployed in the Counter-Terrorism grid in South Kashmir today. He complimented the Cdr's & troops for their meticulous planning & execution of OP CHOTIGAM, Shopian on 04-05 Jan where one terrorist was eliminated & war-like stores recovered. Chinar Corps stands by its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free."

Published January 9th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

