Srinagar: The Commander of the Chinar Corps, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, went to see soldiers in South Kashmir actively engaged with terrorism. This visit happened on Monday. The soldiers are working hard to stop terrorism in the area.

'Chinar Corps Cdr visits South Kashmir' #ChinarCorps Cdr visited troops deployed in the Counter-Terrorism grid in South Kashmir today.



He complimented the Cdr's & troops for their meticulous planning & execution of OP CHOTIGAM, #Shopian on 04-05 Jan where one terrorist was… pic.twitter.com/g8x1kaJp8S — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 8, 2024

The Chinar Corps Commander praised the commanders and soldiers for their careful planning and actions during Operation CHOTIGAM in Shopian. This operation took place on January 4th and 5th. They did a good job and as a result, they got rid of one terrorist. They also found weapons and other things used in wars.

The Indian Army shared this information on 'X' platform. They said, "Chinar Corps Cdr visited troops deployed in the Counter-Terrorism grid in South Kashmir today. He complimented the Cdr's & troops for their meticulous planning & execution of OP CHOTIGAM, Shopian on 04-05 Jan where one terrorist was eliminated & war-like stores recovered. Chinar Corps stands by its commitment to keep Kashmir terror-free."

