Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Combination of daring & self-confidence: CDS on Role of Leadership and Trust in Armed Forces

General Chouhan highlighted leadership essence, underlined trust, agility, and 'follow-me' principles in military strategy at NDA's 75th anniversary.

Digital Desk
Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chouhan.
Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chouhan. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a recent address at the celebration of the National Defence Academy's 75th anniversary, Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chouhan emphasised the crucial role of leadership in the armed forces. He highlighted three significant tangible elements – technology, tactics, and organisational structures – as key determinants of the outcome in any combat scenario.

Military Leadership Essence

General Chouhan pointed out that military leadership plays a pivotal role, not only during combat but also in the preparations leading up to it. He underscored the common intangible thread of military leadership as a battle-winning factor, irrespective of the nature of the combat. According to him, leadership requirements vary based on the specific characteristics of the engagement.

 "Leadership in the armed forces is generally exercised in combat or war, or as a run-up to it. The outcome of any combat, in fact, the smallest form of engagement to the largest campaign or battle, I believe is dependent on three big tangible elements. These are technology, tactics and organisational structures. However, there's a common intangible thread of military leadership that runs across the entire spectrum of combat as a battle-winning factor. The leadership requirements are different as per the nature of combat," the Chief of Defence Staff said.

Follow-Me: Direct Military Leadership

 At the direct military leadership level, he mentioned the importance of "follow-me" leadership, where officers believe they are born to lead. This type of leadership combines daring and self-confidence. As the engagement progresses to the level of battle, such as at the unit or brigade level, a mix of direct and indirect leadership becomes essential. The leader is present at critical battles while trusting his subordinates in other areas.

Advertisement

"It's a combination of daring and self-confidence which is important. At the level of battle where probably occupational art is exercised, say at the unit or brigade level is a mix of direct or indirect leadership. The leader will be present at the most critical battle, rest of the places, he places his trust on his subordinates”, Chauhan added.

Building Trust: A Foundation of Military Leadership

General Chouhan also  underlined the need for leaders to be agile thinkers. Acknowledging the complexity of military leadership, he stated that carefully planned strategies often deviate once the first bullet is fired. Therefore, leaders must possess the ability to navigate complex situations with creativity and resilience. He emphasised that subordinates should have faith in their leaders, and military academies play a crucial role in instilling similar ideas and ideals.

"Subordinates must have faith in their leaders. Military leadership is complex. The most carefully laid out plans go airy after the first bullet is fired. Leaders must therefore must be agile thinkers, capable of navigating complex situations with creativity and resilience. Military academies and their training generate similar ideas and ideals," the CDS said.

In a straightforward message to the cadets, General Chouhan likened their role to that of the Light Brigade, emphasising the importance of fighting without questioning. He stressed the necessity of being prepared to enter battle with determination and without doubt.

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos22 minutes ago

  4. Noida Police Nabs 2 Men in Encounter Accused of Killing Minor For Photos

    India News24 minutes ago

  5. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment24 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement