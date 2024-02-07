Advertisement

Anshas, Egypt: The Indian Army's special forces contingent, comprising 25 personnel from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), has arrived in Egypt to participate in the second edition of the India-Egypt Joint Special Forces Exercise named Cyclone, as per the Defence Ministry. The exercise is scheduled to take place at Anshas, Egypt, from January 22nd to February 1st, 2024, following the successful inaugural edition held in India last year.

Exercise #Cyclone_2024



The 2nd edition of India-Egypt Joint Special Forces Exercise #Cyclone being conducted from 22 Jan to 01 Feb 2024, commenced today, at Anshas #Egypt. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability by sharing best practices in Special Operations in… pic.twitter.com/A3BKt5SDCs — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 22, 2024

Aim to Enhance Operational Understanding in Desert Terrain

The primary objective of Exercise Cyclone is to familiarise both Indian and Egyptian forces with each other's operational procedures in the context of special operations in desert and semi-desert terrains. The Ministry of Defence stated in its official statement, “The aim of the Exercise is to acquaint both sides with each other’s operating procedures in the backdrop of Special Operations in desert/semi-desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.”

Advertisement

This joint effort aims to enhance bilateral military cooperation and strengthen the bond between the two armies through discussions and the rehearsal of tactical military drills.

Exercise to Unfold in 3 Phases

The exercise will unfold in three phases, with the initial phase featuring Military Exhibitions and Tactical Interactions. The second phase will concentrate on training related to Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), counter-IED measures, and Combat First Aid. The concluding phase will involve a Joint Tactical Exercise centred on Fighting in Built-up Areas and Hostage Rescue Scenarios.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Defence statement indicates that Exercise Cyclone will provide a unique opportunity for both contingents to strengthen their bonds, exchange best practices, and serve as a platform for achieving shared security objectives.