Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 09:25 IST

Indian Para SF in Egypt Engages in 3-Phased Special Forces Ex Cyclone with Focus on Desert Ops

Army's Para Regiment Joined Egypt for Exercise Cyclone, Enhanced Cooperation in Desert Ops. Tactical Drills Focused on UN Charter Chapter VII Missions.

Digital Desk
The 2nd edition of India-Egypt Joint Special Forces Exercise Cyclone
The 2nd edition of India-Egypt Joint Special Forces Exercise Cyclone | Image:Indian Army
Anshas, Egypt: The Indian Army's special forces contingent, comprising 25 personnel from The Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), has arrived in Egypt to participate in the second edition of the India-Egypt Joint Special Forces Exercise named Cyclone, as per the Defence Ministry. The exercise is scheduled to take place at Anshas, Egypt, from January 22nd to February 1st, 2024, following the successful inaugural edition held in India last year.

Aim to Enhance Operational Understanding in Desert Terrain

The primary objective of Exercise Cyclone is to familiarise both Indian and Egyptian forces with each other's operational procedures in the context of special operations in desert and semi-desert terrains. The Ministry of Defence stated in its official statement, “The aim of the Exercise is to acquaint both sides with each other’s operating procedures in the backdrop of Special Operations in desert/semi-desert terrain under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.”

This joint effort aims to enhance bilateral military cooperation and strengthen the bond between the two armies through discussions and the rehearsal of tactical military drills.

Exercise to Unfold in 3 Phases

The exercise will unfold in three phases, with the initial phase featuring Military Exhibitions and Tactical Interactions. The second phase will concentrate on training related to Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), counter-IED measures, and Combat First Aid. The concluding phase will involve a Joint Tactical Exercise centred on Fighting in Built-up Areas and Hostage Rescue Scenarios.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Defence statement indicates that Exercise Cyclone will provide a unique opportunity for both contingents to strengthen their bonds, exchange best practices, and serve as a platform for achieving shared security objectives.

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 09:25 IST

