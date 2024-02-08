Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 06:41 IST

Indian Army's frontier guardianship gets a hi-tech boost with the deployment of Drishti-10 drones

The Indian Army is set to deploy indigenous Drishti-10 medium-altitude, long-endurance drones at a forward base in the Punjab sector within the next 2-3 months.

Yuvraj Tyagi
Drishti 10
Elbit Systems | Image:Elbit Systems
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
In a stride toward fortifying its border surveillance capabilities, the Indian Army is set to deploy the indigenous Drishti-10 medium-altitude, long-endurance drones at a forward base in the Punjab sector. The move, expected within the next two to three months, is facilitated by the collaboration with Indian firm Adani Defence, emphasizing over 60% indigenization and alignment with the 'Make in India' in Defence initiative. 

The development comes amid Indian Army's acquisition of two Drishti-10 drones from Adani Defence, signaling a significant enhancement in surveillance capabilities along the Punjab border. This strategic decision aims to elevate border security by utilizing these drones across the expansive desert sector and areas north of Punjab. Military officials underscore the significance of these drones in providing advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. 

Drishti 10 Starliner: A technological marvel 

The Drishti 10 Starliner, designed as a state-of-the-art ISR platform, adheres to NATO's STANAG 4671 certification for UAV system airworthiness. This medium-altitude, long-endurance drone boasts all-weather military capabilities and can operate seamlessly in both segregated and unsegregated airspace. Manufactured at the Adani Aerospace Park in Hyderabad, the Drishti 10 Starliner stands as a testament to India's strides in achieving strategic autonomy and technological leadership in advanced aerial systems. 

Adani Defence's collaboration with the Israeli firm Elbit for the Drishti-10 drones signifies a technological milestone. The firm proudly declares a remarkable 70% indigenization of these advanced UAVs, with aspirations to further elevate this figure. The Indian Army's procurement of Drishti-10 drones aligns with the government's push for self-reliance in defense manufacturing, showcasing the nation's commitment to indigenous excellence.

The recent unveiling of these drones in Hyderabad, graced by Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and Director General Army Aviation Lt Gen Ajay Suri, exemplifies a pivotal moment in India's defense capabilities. The Drishti-10 drones, part of ongoing technological advancements, promise to significantly bolster India's security apparatus. The Indian Navy's intention to position BiRa drones in Porbandar for maritime surveillance underscores their potential to be a game-changer in monitoring the maritime boundary with Pakistan and patrolling the high seas. With an impressive capability to fly for over 30 hours and cover a distance of around 2,000 km in a single flight, the BiRa drones herald a new era in maritime surveillance. 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 06:41 IST

