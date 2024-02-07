Updated January 20th, 2024 at 10:44 IST
Indian Coast Guard Rescues Ailing Indonesian Crew from Iranian-flagged Vessel in High Seas
Indian Coast Guard ship C-149 conducted a bold medical evacuation, rescuing a sick Indonesian crew member from MV Wave in the Arabian Sea near Diu.
ICG ship C-149 conducted a medical evacuation, rescuing a sick Indonesian crew member from an Iranian-flagged vessel. | Image:ANI
Diu: Indian Coast Guard’s Patrol Vessel, C-149, executed a medical evacuation of an Indonesian crew member experiencing stomach pain and high fever from the Iranian-flagged vessel MV Wave, located 47 nautical miles southwest of Diu on January 19.
The individual was immediately transferred to a hospital for additional medical attention, as reported by the ICG.
