ICG ship C-149 conducted a medical evacuation, rescuing a sick Indonesian crew member from an Iranian-flagged vessel. | Image: ANI

Diu: Indian Coast Guard’s Patrol Vessel, C-149, executed a medical evacuation of an Indonesian crew member experiencing stomach pain and high fever from the Iranian-flagged vessel MV Wave, located 47 nautical miles southwest of Diu on January 19.

ICG Ship C-149 conducted MEDEVAC of an Indonesian crew suffering from stomach pain and high fever. | ICG

The individual was immediately transferred to a hospital for additional medical attention, as reported by the ICG.

