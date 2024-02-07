Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir: In a significant breakthrough, a joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police in Cheramunji near Magam, Handwara on Wednesday dealt a severe blow to terrorists and their activities.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a substantial cache of ammunition and warlike stores.

Cheramunji, nestled near Magam in Handwara, North Kashmir, has emerged as a focal point in the fight against terrorism. Its strategic location, coupled with its proximity to the Magam Forest, has drawn attention due to the successful security operations executed against terrorist activities.

Acting on vital human intelligence from a reliable source, the operation was meticulously planned and executed. The search-and-destroy mission, initiated based on intelligence, uncovered a significant cache of ammunition and warlike stores, reflecting the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations in the valley.

An official from the search team disclosed, “The intelligence received from a human source played a pivotal role in uncovering a significant arsenal. The recovered items include 9 Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) shells, 4 Improvised Explosive Device (IED) receivers and 30 commercial-grade detonators stored in their original factory packaging,”.

Among the retrieved items also include 138 rounds of AK47 ammunition, a fully loaded magazine for a sniper rifle, blank rounds designed for AK47 and four magazines tailored for a 9mm pistol.

“The recovered arsenal is a stark reminder of the ongoing threat of terrorism fuelled by external elements. Our forces remain on high alert to counteract Pakistan-sponsored activities and it’s a collective responsibility to ensure peace prevails in Jammu and Kashmir,” said defence sources.

On Saturday Kupwara Police in north Kashmir informed that they have successfully busted a cross-border module in Karnah, Kupwara district, leading to the arrest of five people. A substantial quantity of arms and ammunition was seized from them, further emphasizing the continuous efforts to dismantle networks associated with cross-border terrorism.