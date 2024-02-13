Indian Navy and Offshore Support Vessel Aid in Fire Rescue Operation at ODA Kakinada

The Indian Navy ship T 38, in collaboration with the Offshore Support Vessel MV Erin, successfully extinguished a fire onboard the Fishing Vessel S Nookaraju | Image: X

New Delhi: The Indian Navy ship T 38, in collaboration with the Offshore Support Vessel MV Erin, successfully extinguished a fire onboard the Fishing Vessel S Nookaraju near ODA Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh. The timely intervention prevented any casualties, ensuring the safety of all crew members involved.

Upon receiving distress signals, the Indian Navy ship T 38 and the MV Erin swiftly responded to the emergency, deploying necessary firefighting equipment and personnel to combat the blaze.

This is a developing story, more details awaited…