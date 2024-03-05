Indian Navy boosts logistics with 5th Ammunition Cum Torpedo Cum Missile Barge

Advertisement

Mumbai: In a significant milestone for naval logistics and operational readiness, the Indian Navy officially welcomed the delivery of the 'Ammunition Cum Torpedo Cum Missile Barge, LSAM 19', the fifth barge of the 11 x ACTCM Barge Project. Built by MSME Shipyard, M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane, the ceremony marking the induction of LSAM 19 was held on March 4, 2024, at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, for Naval Armament Depot (NAD), Karanja. The induction ceremony was presided over by Capt Ashutosh HQWNC/ACRO.

The contract for constructing 11 X ACTCM Barges was inked between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and M/s Suryadipta Projects Pvt Ltd, Thane, on March 5, 2021. The induction of these specialized barges is poised to bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy by facilitating the transportation, embarkation, and disembarkation of articles and ammunition to IN ships both alongside jetties and at outer harbours.

Crafted with indigenous expertise, these Barges adhere to the stringent Naval Rules and Regulations of the Indian Register of Shipping. Prior to their construction, meticulous model testing was conducted at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory, Visakhapatnam. These barges serve as proud exemplars of the Make in India initiative of the Government of India (GoI), underscoring the nation's commitment to self-reliance and naval modernization.

The designation "Ammunition Cum Torpedo Cum Missile Barge" encapsulates the multifaceted role of these specialized vessels within naval operations. They serve as vital platforms for the storage, handling, and transportation of ammunition, torpedoes, and missiles, playing a pivotal role in replenishing and resupplying naval vessels at sea or in port.

Significance of Ammunition Cum Torpedo Cum Missile Barges

Logistical Support: These barges serve as lifelines for naval vessels, ensuring uninterrupted logistical support by transporting various types of ammunition, torpedoes, and missiles to operational areas. They play a pivotal role in maintaining the ammunition stocks of naval ships and submarines, crucial for sustained deployments and combat operations.

Flexibility and Versatility: Offering unparalleled flexibility and versatility, these barges can adapt to diverse operational scenarios. Whether deployed alongside naval task forces, stationed strategically, or mobilized as part of logistics convoys, they provide essential support across expansive maritime domains, enhancing operational reach and effectiveness.

Enhanced Combat Readiness: By facilitating timely replenishment of ammunition and ordnance, these barges significantly contribute to enhancing the combat readiness of naval assets. They enable naval vessels to swiftly reload and refuel, minimizing downtime and ensuring continuous operational readiness during extended missions or contingencies.

The induction of LSAM 19 and its counterparts marks a significant stride in the Indian Navy's quest for modernization and self-reliance, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding maritime interests and ensuring national security in the dynamic maritime environment.