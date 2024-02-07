Indian Navy collaborating with maritime allies amid piracy resurgence close to India’s EEZ

Advertisement

New Delhi: In the face of a renewed wave of pirate activities, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral R Hari Kumar declared the Indian Navy's unwavering commitment to ensuring safe sea passages and combating piracy in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The Admiral, speaking at an event, addressed concerns about the resurgence of piracy incidents and the Navy's proactive measures to counter this evolving threat.

Admiral Hari Kumar emphasized the collaborative efforts between the Indian Navy and partner countries to secure sea passages and prevent piracy. Acknowledging the resurgence, he points out that disturbances in the Red Sea might be linked to the recent spike in pirate attacks. The Navy chief assured robust actions, stating that the Indian Navy has deployed an adequate number of assets to deter and thwart any attempts of piracy in the region.

Latest drone attack in the Gulf of Aden

#IndianNavy's Guided Missile Destroyer #INSVisakhapatnam, mission deployed in #GulfofAden for #antipiracy ops, swiftly responded to 𝙙𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙡 by Marshall Island flagged MV #GencoPicardy following a 𝙙𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙠 at 2311 hrs on #17Jan 24 & intercepted the… pic.twitter.com/FOs5aAxLzV — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) January 18, 2024

Notbaly, the Indian Navy swiftly responded to a distress call from Marshall Island-flagged MV Genco Picardy after a pirate drone attack. With no casualties reported, INS Visakhapatnam intercepted the vessel on Thursday, and Naval EOD specialists rendered the damaged area safe for transit. The incident underscores the Navy's agility and determination to counter emerging threats promptly.

DRONE ATTACK ON MV CHEM PLUTO-Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre,Mumbai received information regarding fire onboard MV Chem Pluto. The Merchant ship with 20 Indian &01 Vietnamese Crew was reportedly attacked by a suspected drone strike on aerial platform.(1/6) pic.twitter.com/CpioW9MfT9 — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) December 23, 2023

Meanwhile, recent incidents, including a piracy attempt on MV Ruen and a drone attack on MV Chem Pluto, indicate a noticeable shift in maritime incidents closer to the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The Indian Navy recognizes the evolving threat landscape and reinforces its vigilance to safeguard the nation's maritime interests in these proximate waters.

MV Chem Pluto was anchored safely at Outer Anchorage off #Mumbai at 1530hr #25Dec 23.

Preliminary Assessment by #IndianNavy EOD team points towards a drone attack.

Joint Investigation by various agencies in progress.#IndianNavy's Guided Missile Destroyers - #INSMormugao,… https://t.co/EStiSHNyeB pic.twitter.com/B89BXtWGOT — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 26, 2023

Admiral Hari Kumar, during the launch of the Global Artificial Intelligence Summit (GAISA) 4.0, delved into the Navy's commitment to technological advancements. The integration of AI into defense operations, highlighted by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), plays a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency and effectiveness in safeguarding national security.

Ensuring Indo-Pacific security

Responding to questions about collaboration, Admiral Hari Kumar affirmed working with partner nations to ensure a rule-based, safe, and secure Indo-Pacific. It should be noted that the nation’s navy is currently not participating in the US-led coalition under Operation Prosperity Guardian. However, the Navy's collaboration extends to smaller countries in the region, reinforcing the collective goal of maintaining a free and open maritime environment.

"The job of the navies is to protect, preserve, promote and pursue the national interest of Bharat. That is our job and that is what we do. Our message is that we are here to prevent any attacks in the region," the Indian Navy chief told the press. Additionally, Admiral Kumar mentioned the processing of the third aircraft carrier through the Indian MoD and the Defence Procurement Board. The development comes as INS Vikrant is slated to achieve full operational clearance by the end of the year.