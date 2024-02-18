Updated February 18th, 2024 at 19:18 IST
Indian Navy Ship Sunayna Rescues Stranded Fishing Boat Along with 11 Crew Members Near Kochi
According to the Spokesperson Navy, the fishing vessel had been drifting without food, water, and fuel for 48 hours.
INS Sunayna rescues stranded FV Bewina near Kochi | Image:Indian Navy
Kochi: INS Sunayna helped the stranded fishing vessel Bewina, which had 11 crew members, near Kochi on Saturday.
INS Sunayna quickly provided essential supplies and medical help, the statement added.
Published February 18th, 2024 at 19:08 IST
