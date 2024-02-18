Advertisement

Kochi: INS Sunayna helped the stranded fishing vessel Bewina, which had 11 crew members, near Kochi on Saturday.

INS Sunayna rendered assistance to stranded FV Bewina with 11 crew off #Kochi on #17Feb24. FV was drifting w/o food,fresh water & fuel for 48h. In a swift response,ship provided essential provisions & medical aid.Humanitarian assistance remains #IndianNavy's priorities & missions pic.twitter.com/Ievw6hWuOS — Southern Naval Command (@IN_HQSNC) February 18, 2024

According to the Spokesperson Navy, the fishing vessel had been drifting without food, water, and fuel for 48 hours.

INS Sunayna quickly provided essential supplies and medical help, the statement added.