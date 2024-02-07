English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

INS Vikrant to Receive Full Operational Clearance by Year End, 3rd Carrier Gets Initial Nod

Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Indian Navy, discussed INS Vikrant's progress, expecting full clearance by year-end, during a recent address in Pune.

Swapnanil Chatterjee
CNS R Hari Kumar provided insights into the progress of the third aircraft carrier and the anticipated full operational clearance for INS Vikrant
CNS R Hari Kumar provided insights into the progress of the third aircraft carrier and the anticipated full operational clearance for INS Vikrant
Pune: Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Indian Navy, provided insights into the progress of the third aircraft carrier and the anticipated full operational clearance for INS Vikrant by the end of this year, In a recent address in Pune. The Admiral revealed that the procurement of the third carrier is currently in the processing stage through the Ministry of Defence (MoD). While it has received clearance from the Defence Procurement Board (DPB), certain administrative requirements related to the Defence Security Corps (DSC) need completion. Admiral Kumar also assured that INS Vikrant is expected to achieve full operational clearance by the end of the year.

"Vikrant after commissioning went through the initial operation clearance we have done with the landings and placing the craft so these things are being done then she had gone through the guarantee docking. Now she will go for a full operation clearance that will progress from this month and it will be clear by the end of this year," Admiral Kumar said.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new air conditioning plant at INS Shivaji in Pune's Lonavala, Maharashtra, Admiral Kumar reiterated the Navy's commitment to self-reliance. He underlined the Navy's plan to be completely 'Atmanirbhar' or self-reliant by 2047, aligning with the national leadership's target of making India a developed country by that year.

Highlighting the Navy's self-reliance plan, Admiral Kumar mentioned that in line with the national goal of achieving a developed Nation status, the Indian Navy is committed to achieving complete self-reliance. The Navy has pledged this commitment to the national leadership and is actively working towards fulfilling it.

Navy Chief on Tackling Piracy in Red Sea

Addressing piracy challenges, Admiral Kumar underlined the anti-piracy operations of the force and outlined the central government's Anti-Piracy Act. He noted, “We have two operations ongoing in the Indian Ocean region. One is an anti-piracy operation that has been going on since 2008. We have constant deployment of one ship there. Since 2008, we have deployed about 108 ships to counter piracy.”

Admiral Kumar also spoke about the resurgence of piracy activities, stating, "Early last year, we thought piracy had gone. But recently, we have noticed some activities. So we have increased our deployment and we are going aggressively after them. We want to tell them this is not the place where you can do piracy when the Indian Navy is around." He credited the Government of India's Anti-Piracy Act, approved by Parliament, for facilitating their tasks.

Regarding the Red Sea, the Navy Chief mentioned, "Currently, we are not inside the Red Sea. We will pursue the Red Sea once our interest is threatened. We have deployed a ship at the side of the Red Sea. So far, no Indian flag vessels have been targeted, but we are monitoring the situation."

Flags Off Chadar Trek

In addition to these updates, Admiral Kumar flagged off the Indian Navy Chadar Trek expedition at INS Shivaji. The trek, taking place on the Frozen Zanskar River in Ladakh, involves a team of 14 members aiming to scale a summit at a height of 11,000 ft. The objective is to unfurl the National flag and Naval Ensign, showcasing the adventurous spirit of the Indian Navy and building a resilient workforce capable of facing challenges and adverse weather conditions.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 13:28 IST

