Srinagar: An alert has been issued near the Line of Control (LoC) as, according to initial reports, Pakistan 'deliberately' set a forest fire in Balakote Sector, Poonch, to aid terrorist infiltration into Indian territory.

This tactic has been used by Pakistan before to facilitate their infiltration bids and divert the Army's attention. Sources indicate that the Army had received prior intelligence about a significant number of trained terrorists waiting for an opportunity to sneak into India. The situation is being closely monitored for potential threats, as per reports.

Indian Army Saves the Day: Douses the Blaze

However in a heroic effort, Army personnel successfully contained the forest area near Dera ki Gali. The Indian Army, in collaboration with other security agencies, responded promptly to bring the fire under control. Their coordinated efforts were crucial in saving lives and infrastructure in the area. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Defence Jammu praised the Indian Army's quick and effective response, emphasizing how their actions prevented the massive forest fire from causing harm to both civilian and army facilities.

Army douses another flame in Shopian

In another incident, the 2 Rajput unit of the Army, stationed in Shopian, averted a potential disaster when a massive fire erupted in Sedow village, just 16 kilometers away from the district headquarters. Upon learning of the nearby fire, the Army quickly mobilized their personnel to contain the blaze, preventing it from spreading further in the village. This prompt and decisive action saved numerous structures, showcasing the dedication of the army to both the people (awaam) and the nation (jawan).