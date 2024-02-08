Army and forest department personnel, along with locals, working collaboratively to bring the fire under control | Image: Republic representative

Poonch: For the third consecutive day, a forest fire in the Balakote and Mendhar areas of Jammu and Kashmir has led to explosions of landmines along the Line of Control (LoC), according to reports on Tuesday. The fire, which started in a mountainous forest in Poonch district, is spreading, causing concern among local officials.

Army and forest department personnel, along with locals, are working collaboratively to bring the fire under control, reports added. The situation remains challenging as efforts continue to contain the blaze.

Alert Near LoC: Pakistan 'Deliberately' Sets Poonch Forest on Fire to Aid Terrorist Infiltration

Earlier, an alert was issued near the Line of Control (LoC) in response to reports suggesting that Pakistan intentionally ignited a forest fire in the Balakote Sector, Poonch. The purpose, as per initial reports, was to assist terrorist infiltration into Indian territory.

This tactic, previously employed by Pakistan, aims to divert the attention of the Indian Army during infiltration attempts. Sources reveal that the Army had received intelligence indicating a substantial number of trained terrorists waiting for an opportunity to cross into India. The situation is closely monitored for potential security threats, according to reports.