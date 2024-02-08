Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

Forest Fire Sparks Landmine Explosions on LoC for 3rd Day, Army & Locals Collaborate to Douse Blaze

Persistent forest fire near the LoC in J&K has triggered landmine explosions. However, collaborative efforts are underway for containment amid security concerns

Digital Desk
Army and forest department personnel, along with locals, working collaboratively to bring the fire under control
Army and forest department personnel, along with locals, working collaboratively to bring the fire under control | Image:Republic representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Poonch: For the third consecutive day, a forest fire in the Balakote and Mendhar areas of Jammu and Kashmir has led to explosions of landmines along the Line of Control (LoC), according to reports on Tuesday. The fire, which started in a mountainous forest in Poonch district, is spreading, causing concern among local officials.

Army and forest department personnel, along with locals, are working collaboratively to bring the fire under control, reports added. The situation remains challenging as efforts continue to contain the blaze.

Alert Near LoC: Pakistan 'Deliberately' Sets Poonch Forest on Fire to Aid Terrorist Infiltration 

Earlier, an alert was issued near the Line of Control (LoC) in response to reports suggesting that Pakistan intentionally ignited a forest fire in the Balakote Sector, Poonch. The purpose, as per initial reports, was to assist terrorist infiltration into Indian territory.

This tactic, previously employed by Pakistan, aims to divert the attention of the Indian Army during infiltration attempts. Sources reveal that the Army had received intelligence indicating a substantial number of trained terrorists waiting for an opportunity to cross into India. The situation is closely monitored for potential security threats, according to reports.

 

 

 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 14:58 IST

