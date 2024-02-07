Advertisement

New Delhi: India is gearing up for its 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, with special emphasis on 'Nari Shakti' or women empowerment. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in the festivities, joined by French President Emmanuel Macron as the Chief Guest at the parade in Kartavya Path, New Delhi.

In a historic move, this year's Republic Day parade will see approximately 80 percent of all activities involving women in the armed forces. For the first time, an all-women tri-service contingent and an all-women parade and band contingent from the Delhi police will participate. Even contingents from the Central Armed Police Forces will include women personnel. The celebrations will kick off with over 100 women playing traditional Indian musical instruments. An all-women Tri-Service contingent will take the lead, showcasing the increasing role of women in the defence forces. Women pilots will also participate in the fly-past, demonstrating women power.

Leading the all-women tri-service contingent will be Captain Sandhya Mahla, accompanied by Sub Lt Aashu Yadav, Flt Lt Shrishti Verma, and Capt Sharanya Rao. This contingent, representing all three services, highlights the growing presence of women in the defence forces. Major Srishti Khulla will lead the all-women Armed Forces Medical Services marching contingent, marking a significant shift in roles for women in the armed forces.

Lieutenants Deepti Rana and Priyanka Sevda will lead the display of the Swathi weapon locating radar and Pinaka rocket system. They are part of the 10 women officers commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery for the first time last year. The Indian Air Force marching contingent, led by Sqn Ldr Rashmi Thakur, Sqn Ldr Sumita Yadav, Sqn Ldr Pratiti Ahluwalia, and Flt Lt Kirti Rohil, will also feature women pilots like Flying Officer Asma Shaikh and Flt Lt Ananya Sharma.

Women Officer to Lead Return of Bombay Sapper

In another historic moment, the 144-man contingent of the Bombay Sappers, returning to the parade after two decades, will be led by Major Ruchi Yadav, underlining the growing role of women in diverse fields.

The parade will be heralded by 100 women artists playing traditional Indian musical instruments, setting the stage for a unique celebration of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka.' Defense Secretary Giridhar Aramane expressed that this year's Republic Day parade will illustrate the ‘best representation’ of women.

All-Women Contingent of Delhi Police

The Delhi police marching contingent will be exclusively composed of women personnel for the first time, led by IPS officer Shweta K Sugathan. Around 80% of the participants are from the northeastern states, aligning with the police's policy to bridge the gap between the force and people from that region. A cultural extravaganza titled 'Vande Bharatam' will be presented by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Culture. Over 1,500 female dancers will perform diverse folk and classical dance styles, promoting unity in diversity. Lastly, women Paramilitary personnel from CRPF, BSF, and SSB will exhibit their bravery through daredevil stunts in the motorcycle display, showcasing the country's Nari Shakti.

Special Nari Shakti Tableau to be featured during R-Day

The Republic Day parade will also feature special tableaux highlighting 'Nari Shakti' from the Indian Navy, led by Lt Prajwal M, and the Indian Air Force, led by Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur. The Indian Air Force contingent will showcase the theme 'Bharatiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Aatmanirbhar,' depicting aircraft like LCA Tejas and Su-30, underlining the IAF's capabilities. Additionally, a Veterans’ Tableau will highlight the bravery and sacrifices of ex-servicemen, while the DRDO Tableau will showcase critical systems and technologies developed by DRDO, with a focus on women scientists.

The parade, set to run for approximately 90 minutes, will begin with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paying tributes at the National War Memorial. The President of India and the French President will be escorted in a 'Traditional Buggy,' a practice returning after 40 years, by the elite 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' the senior-most Regiment of the Indian Army celebrating its 250th year of service. The traditional unfurling of the National Flag and the National Anthem will be followed by a 21-gun salute. Helicopters will shower flower petals on the audience, and an all-women band will perform, symbolising Nari Shakti.

34 Tableaux This R-day

In addition to the various contingents, 25 tableaux representing 16 states/UTs and nine ministries/departments will roll down the Kartavya Path during the parade, showcasing the diverse cultural and developmental aspects of the country. This inclusive and historic Republic Day parade aims to celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in different spheres of national life. Themed around 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka,' this year's celebration aims to showcase India's cultural diversity, unity, and progress. Notably, the celebration will feature an unprecedented participation of around 13,000 Special Guests from various walks of life, promoting Jan Bhagidari or people's participation.