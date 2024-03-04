Advertisement

Indore: Sub-inspector Suman Kumari has created history by becoming the first woman sniper to join the Border Security Force (BSF). She completed an eight-week sniper training at the Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) in Indore, where she received the ‘instructor grade.’ BSF CSWT Indore shared the news on their social media handle on March 2.

The paramilitary force on X said, “BSF is truly becoming an inclusive force where ladies are taking rapid strides everywhere. In a step in this direction, after rigorous training, BSF has got the First Mahila Sniper.”

BSF is truly becoming an inclusive Force where #ladies are taking rapid strides everywhere. In a step in this direction, after rigorous training, #BSF has got the First #Mahila Sniper. pic.twitter.com/S80CUo0eKz — BSF CSWT INDORE (@BSF_CSWT) March 2, 2024

According to media reports, Suman decided to pursue sniper training after witnessing the threat of cross-border sniper assaults while leading a platoon in Punjab. Her determination and strong character earned approval from her superiors to enroll in the training program, reports added. Adding to the intrigue, Suman was the only female participant among 56 male peers in the sniper course. An English daily citing CSWT Inspector General Bhaskar Singh Rawat described the sniper course as one of the most challenging, comparable to commando training, and praised Suman's accomplishment. Additionally, the same daily reported that he then announced her eligibility to become a sniper instructor.

Sub-inspector Suman in her camoflauge ghillie suit. | Image: BSF

Not only that, one of Suman's instructors, speaking to a newspaper, lauded her hard work, determination, and eagerness to learn.

Despite the course's difficulty, she 'excelled' in a large chunk of the BSF’s sniper program, often leading her peers, the report added. Originally from a modest family in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, Suman's father works as an electrician, while her mother is a homemaker.