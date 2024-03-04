Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

Sub-inspector Suman Kumari Makes History as BSF's First Woman Sniper

Hailing from Himachal Pradesh, Sub-inspector Suman Kumari has become the BSF's first woman sniper after completing ‘rigorous’ training at CSWT Indore.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sub-inspector Suman Kumari was the only female among 56 male counterparts during BSF’s sniper training. 
Sub-inspector Suman Kumari was the only female among 56 male counterparts during BSF’s sniper training.  | Image:BSF
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Indore: Sub-inspector Suman Kumari has created history by becoming the first woman sniper to join the Border Security Force (BSF). She completed an eight-week sniper training at the Central School of Weapons and Tactics (CSWT) in Indore, where she received the ‘instructor grade.’ BSF CSWT Indore shared the news on their social media handle on March 2. 

The paramilitary force on X said, “BSF is truly becoming an inclusive force where ladies are taking rapid strides everywhere. In a step in this direction, after rigorous training, BSF has got the First Mahila Sniper.”

Advertisement

According to media reports, Suman decided to pursue sniper training after witnessing the threat of cross-border sniper assaults while leading a platoon in Punjab. Her determination and strong character earned approval from her superiors to enroll in the training program, reports added. Adding to the intrigue, Suman was the only female participant among 56 male peers in the sniper course. An English daily citing CSWT Inspector General Bhaskar Singh Rawat described the sniper course as one of the most challenging, comparable to commando training, and praised Suman's accomplishment. Additionally, the same daily reported that he then announced her eligibility to become a sniper instructor.

Advertisement
Sub-inspector Suman in her camoflauge ghillie suit. | Image: BSF

Not only that, one of Suman's instructors, speaking to a newspaper, lauded her hard work, determination, and eagerness to learn.

Despite the course's difficulty, she 'excelled' in a large chunk of the BSF’s sniper program, often leading her peers, the report added. Originally from a modest family in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, Suman's father works as an electrician, while her mother is a homemaker.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

7 minutes ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

17 minutes ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

18 minutes ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

2 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

2 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

2 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

2 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

19 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

19 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

19 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

19 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

19 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

19 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PCB takes U-TURN on ousted Haris Rauf after publicly humiliating him

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  2. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSF Deploys 35 companies in Odisha

    Lok Sabha Elections7 minutes ago

  3. Viral Photos: Ranbir-Alia's Daughter Raha Makes Insta Debut

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  4. BRS Releases First List of 4 Candidates for Telangana Lok Sabha Polls

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  5. Morning Detox Drinks To Fight Air Pollution

    Web Stories20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo