Updated January 26th, 2024 at 10:34 IST

Tata-Airbus C-295 Newest Addition to IAF's Transport Fleet to Take Debut Flight Over Kartavya Path

Republic Day parade to see C-295's maiden flight over Kartavya Path, flanked by C-130 J aircraft, the aircraft will soon replace Avros-748.

Digital Desk
An IAF C-295 Aircraft
An IAF C-295 Aircraft | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: This year's Republic Day parade will shine a spotlight on indigenous technology, featuring various Made-in-India platforms. Among them, the Tata-Airbus C-295 transport aircraft, crafted jointly by Tata and Airbus, will take its inaugural flight on Kartavya Path. The C-295, part of the 'Arjan formation,' will be accompanied by two C-130 J aircraft, marking a significant moment after Airbus delivered the first of the 56 C-295 aircraft to the Indian Air Force in September 2023. These aircraft are set to replace the ageing Avros-748 fleet.

 

In a ‘spectacular’ display, four Tejas fighters will gracefully navigate the airspace in a 'diamond' formation, a sight not seen since their debut in 2017.

This year's parade introduces several other firsts, including the display of advanced technologies like the Nag missile system, Pinaka multi-role rocket launcher, Swathi weapon locating radar, Sarvatra Bridge System, and the Advanced Radio Frequency Monitoring System. Drone jammers will also make their debut appearance, showcasing India's commitment to technological advancements in defence.

Some Previous First Timers

The Republic Day parade has a rich history of unveiling new technologies. In 2015, it featured the P-8I aircraft for long-range maritime surveillance and anti-submarine operations, along with the advanced MiG-29K fighter plane. The same year witnessed the inaugural march of all-women contingents from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

In 2017, the National Security Guard (NSG), known as the Black Cat commandos, made their mark on Rajpath. The Airborne Early Warning & Control System (AEW&C), also known as NETRA, developed by the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), took its first stride in the parade alongside the LCA 'Tejas.'

Continued Technological Advancements

The subsequent years saw the debut of various military assets, such as the Dhanush artillery gun, Rudra attack helicopter, K-9 Vajra and M777 howitzers, and the French-origin Rafale in 2021. In 2020, the parade highlighted India's Anti-Satellite Weapons through the DRDO's marching contingent, showcasing the success of Mission Shakti.

In 2023, the Republic Day parade bid farewell to the Soviet-origin IL-38 Sea Dragon, a reconnaissance maritime aircraft that had served the Navy for over four decades. The DRDO's tableaux displayed Land Surveillance, Communication and Neutralizing platforms, D4 counter-drone system, TAPAS UAV, and the naval version of LCA Tejas for the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

Published January 26th, 2024 at 10:06 IST

