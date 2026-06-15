Indian Army Selects Meprolight’s Mepro X6 As Dedicated Daytime Sight for In-Service NEGEV Machine Guns

New Delhi: The Indian Army has selected Meprolight's MEPRO X6 telescopic sight as the dedicated daytime optic for its in-service NEGEV machine guns following a comprehensive multi-year tender process.

According to the release, selected after extensive operational evaluations and environmental testing, the MEPRO X6 delivers enhanced target identification and engagement capabilities at extended ranges for one of the world's largest military forces.

As part of the program, the Indian Army is procuring NEGEV machine guns in significant quantities and seeking an advanced daytime optic capable of enhancing operational effectiveness at extended ranges.

The Army's evaluation process included extensive user assessments and rigorous environmental testing focused on reliability, durability, accuracy, and ease of operation under demanding conditions.

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"The future of military capability will be defined not only by platforms and weapons but also by the quality of the information available to the soldier at the moment of decision. At Meprolight, our mission is to provide optical solutions that transform battlefield awareness into battlefield advantage," said Meprolight Senior Vice President Golan Kalimi in a release.

“The selection of the MEPRO X6 by the Indian Army is a significant milestone, and through our technology transfer partnership, we are proud to contribute not only advanced capability but also to the long-term growth of India's defence and manufacturing ecosystem.”

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Delivery of the sights will be conducted through Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), India's leading government defence company, which secured the tender with a solution based on the MEPRO X6.

As per the release, to support local manufacturing and the Make in India initiative, Meprolight has signed a comprehensive Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement with RRP Defence, under which the company will transfer the knowledge, processes, and manufacturing capabilities required for full production of the MEPRO X6 in India. RRP Defence will manufacture the sights locally and supply them to BEL, which will serve as the prime contractor to the Indian Army under the program.

The MEPRO X6 is a fixed 6x magnification telescopic sight designed for assault rifles, light machine guns, and other weapon systems that require a combination of precision, ruggedness, and high optical performance. The sight provides enhanced target identification and acquisition capabilities, a wide field of view and dependable performance under demanding environmental and operational conditions.

The Indian Army's selection of the MEPRO X6 builds on Meprolight's longstanding track record of supporting military and security organisations worldwide with advanced, combat-proven optical systems. This program strengthens the company's presence in India and reflects its continued commitment to delivering innovative, mission-ready solutions for evolving operational environments.

The program also highlights Meprolight's ability to combine technological innovation, international collaboration and advanced technology transfer while adapting to local customer requirements.