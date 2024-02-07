Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 10:38 IST

INS Sumitra Carries Out 2nd Successful Anti-Piracy Op, Rescuing 19 Pakistanis from Somali Pirates

INS Sumitra, on an Anti-Piracy mission off Somalia, rescued 36 crew members in 36 hours from two hijacked vessels in Arabian Sea.

Digital Desk
Indian Naval Ship Sumitra rescues 36 crew members in 36 hours.
Indian Naval Ship Sumitra rescues 36 crew members in 36 hours. | Image:Indian Navy
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kochi: Indian Naval Ship Sumitra has achieved yet another victory in its mission to combat piracy off the East Coast of Somalia. The vessel successfully carried out an anti-piracy operation, this time rescuing a Fishing Vessel, Al Naeemi, and its 19 Pakistani crew members from the clutches of 11 Somali pirates.

INS Sumitra, an indigenous Offshore Patrol Vessel of the Indian Navy, had been deployed for Anti-Piracy and Maritime Security Operations in the Gulf of Aden.

INS Sumitra Rescues Iran’s Iman

The warship, on January 28, responded to a distress call regarding the hijacking of the Iranian-flagged Fishing Vessel Iman. According to an official statement, pirates had boarded the vessel and taken the crew of 17 Iranian nationals as hostages. INS Sumitra intercepted FV Iman, following standard operating procedures and using ‘coercive’ measures to make the Somali pirates leave the ship and its hostages. Following the protocols in the early hours of January 29, the vessel and its crew were safely rescued. FV Iman was thoroughly checked and released for onward transit.

India Saves Pakistani Crew Aboard Hijacked Iranian Fishing Vessel

Following this success, INS Sumitra was once again called into action to locate and intercept another hijacked vessel, the Iranian-flagged fishing vessel Al Naeemi. Pirates had taken hostage the vessel's 19 Pakistani crew members. Responding to the call, Sumitra intercepted the vessel on January 29. 

Following the interception, the Indian OPV initiated the standard protocol using similar coercive tactics and subsequently deploying its helicopter and boats. The crew and the vessel were then safely released. Confirmatory boarding was undertaken to ensure the well-being of the captives held by the pirates.

The Indian Navy, in its official statement, said, “INS Sumitra, over the course of less than 36 hours, through swift, persistent, and relentless efforts, has rescued two hijacked Fishing Vessels along with 36 Crew (17 Iranian and 19 Pakistani) in the Southern Arabian Sea, approximately 850 nm West of Kochi, and prevented the misuse of these Fishing Vessels as Mother Ships for further acts of Piracy on Merchant Vessels.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 09:44 IST

