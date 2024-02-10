Advertisement

New Delhi: Families of Agniveers dying in the line of duty should get the same benefits that are extended to next of kin of regular military personnel, a parliamentary panel has recommended.

Under the existing provisions, families of Agniveers making supreme sacrifices are not eligible for regular benefits like pension.

"Considering the plight of family members/Next of Kin, the Committee desire after martyrdom of an Agniveer, the same benefits should be provided to their family members that are provided to the family of a regular soldier," the parliamentary standing committee on defence said in its latest report.

In June 2022, the government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme for short-term induction of personnel with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

It provides for recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17 and half years and 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

The committee also recommended increasing the ex-gratia amount granted to families of soldiers dying in the line of duty by Rs 10 lakh in each category.

The committee was informed by the Ministry of Defence that the ex-gratia amount varies for different categories of death of the soldier.

Compensation of Rs 25 lakh is granted in case of death occurring due to accidents or acts of violence by terrorists, anti-social elements while performing duties.

A compensation of Rs 35 lakh is paid in case of death occurring in border skirmishes and action against militants, terrorists, extremists, sea pirates etc, the report mentioned.

Besides, an amount of Rs 45 lakh is granted as compensation in case of death occurring during enemy action in war, it noted.

"The committee desires to reiterate that the Government should seriously consider increasing the ex-gratia fund by Rs 10 lakh in each of the above categories. The minimum amount under any category will be Rs 35 lakh and the maximum Rs 55 lakh," it said.