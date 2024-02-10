English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Families of Agniveers Should Get Regular Benefit in Case of Death in Line of Duty: Par panel

In June 2022, the government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme for short-term induction of personnel with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

Press Trust Of India
Agniveers
Agniveers | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Families of Agniveers dying in the line of duty should get the same benefits that are extended to next of kin of regular military personnel, a parliamentary panel has recommended.

Under the existing provisions, families of Agniveers making supreme sacrifices are not eligible for regular benefits like pension.

Advertisement

"Considering the plight of family members/Next of Kin, the Committee desire after martyrdom of an Agniveer, the same benefits should be provided to their family members that are provided to the family of a regular soldier," the parliamentary standing committee on defence said in its latest report.

In June 2022, the government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme for short-term induction of personnel with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

Advertisement

It provides for recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17 and half years and 21 for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

The committee also recommended increasing the ex-gratia amount granted to families of soldiers dying in the line of duty by Rs 10 lakh in each category.

Advertisement

The committee was informed by the Ministry of Defence that the ex-gratia amount varies for different categories of death of the soldier.

Compensation of Rs 25 lakh is granted in case of death occurring due to accidents or acts of violence by terrorists, anti-social elements while performing duties.

Advertisement

A compensation of Rs 35 lakh is paid in case of death occurring in border skirmishes and action against militants, terrorists, extremists, sea pirates etc, the report mentioned.

Besides, an amount of Rs 45 lakh is granted as compensation in case of death occurring during enemy action in war, it noted.

Advertisement

"The committee desires to reiterate that the Government should seriously consider increasing the ex-gratia fund by Rs 10 lakh in each of the above categories. The minimum amount under any category will be Rs 35 lakh and the maximum Rs 55 lakh," it said. 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 14:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

4 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

20 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

20 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Tejashwi Yadav Puts All RJD MLAs and MLCs Under House Arrest

    Politics News24 minutes ago

  2. What is EPIC Number In A Voter ID Card? Your Key to Electoral Identity..

    Lok Sabha Elections28 minutes ago

  3. LA Liga: Real Madrid vs Girona Live Streaming details

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan Elections LIVE: ECP Orders Fresh Polling in Multiple Areas

    World32 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: Budget session concludes with Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

    India News34 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement