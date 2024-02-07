Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 24th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

Security Tightened in J&K Ahead of Republic Day, Senior Army Officer Reviews Situation

Security officials are concerned over the possibility of infiltration of terrorists into the valley due to lack of adequate snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmi

Digital Desk
Security Heightened in Kashmir for Republic Day Celebrations
Security heightened in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of Republic Day | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Srinagar: Ahead of Republic Day, a senior army officer visited forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir to review the preparedness of the counter-infiltration grid, officials said here on Wednesday. General officer Commanding of the Army's 15 Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai visited the forward areas in Gurez sector of Bandipora district on Tuesday to review counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness, they said. 

Security officials are concerned over the possibility of infiltration of terrorists into the valley due to lack of adequate snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir this winter. The mountain passes along the LoC usually are blocked during the winter months due to heavy snowfall, reducing the chances of infiltration of terrorists. However, dry winter has prompted the counter-infiltration grid to step up the vigil along the LoC. 

Lt Gen Ghai, during his interaction with the troops, exhorted them to remain "in a high state of operational readiness" in extreme weather conditions and terrain. 

Director General of Police R R Swain on Tuesday said cross-border infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir remains a challenge for the forces, but the security situation is under control.
"Yes, it is a challenge for us that a few terrorists are coming in from outside. They are infiltrating and then along with some people here, they try to vitiate the atmosphere. It is a challenge - one which we see with a different perspective. 

"We see it the way that our own boys are not joining them, or a smaller number of them are. A few people can be with them, but a majority of the public is not. We keep that in mind when we say that we have control over the security (situation)," Swain said. 

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 24th, 2024 at 14:03 IST

