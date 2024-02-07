SNEAK PEEK: Indian Air Force Gears Up for 75th Republic Day Flypast with Over 50 Aircraft

"It's that time of the year again when 54 aircraft will converge over Kartavya Path”, IAF said in a statement. | Image: Indian Air Force

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has revealed its plans for a breathtaking Republic Day flypast, set to take place on January 26 in New Delhi. In a tweet, the IAF shared details about the upcoming aerial spectacle, stating, "It's that time of the year again when 54 aircraft will converge over Kartavya Path. Flying at varying altitudes and speeds, they are channelled into a highly synchronised and seamless continuum. This is a short 'Behind the Scenes (BTS) peek at the mechanics of this aerial ballet."

It's that time of the year again when 54 aircraft will converge over #KartavyaPath.

Flying at varying altitudes and speeds, they are channeled into a highly synchronised and seamless continuum.



This is a short 'Behind the Scene #BTS peek at the mechanics of this aerial ballet.… pic.twitter.com/NZHYqdw4pk — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) January 25, 2024

Flypast with Over 50 Aircraft: Jaguars, Tejas, Su-30, Rafales, and More

The flypast will feature a total of over 50 IAF aircraft, showcasing the prowess of the Indian armed forces. The lineup comprises 29 fighter aircraft, 8 transport planes, 13 helicopters, and one heritage Dakota aircraft. Notably, the participating aircraft will include renowned models such as Rafale, Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, C-130, and Tejas, each contributing to captivating formations in the sky.

Advertisement

54 aircraft of @IAF_MCC including @Armee_de_lair, @adgpi & @indiannavyMedia are ready for a grand flypast in the Republic Day Parade over Kartavya Path. 8 women pilots will be flying in various formations in a true reflection of Nari Skakti.



Watch this space on 26 Jan for more. pic.twitter.com/UiusJtLUev — PRO Defence Jammu (@prodefencejammu) January 23, 2024

Nari Shakti in IAF’s Flypast This Year

Highlighting the growing role of women in the armed forces, the IAF marching contingent will be led by women officers Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur, Sumita Yadav, Pratiti Alhuwalia, and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil. This contingent, consisting of 144 air warriors, symbolises the dedication and commitment of women in serving the nation.

Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, ahead of the Flypast, said, "Our contingent is looking forward to putting on a great show in the Republic Day parade." The dedication behind the scenes was also underlined by Flying Officer Asma Sheikh, who said, “The practice is continuous, and we have to put on a big show in this Republic Day parade.”

IAF’s R-day Tableau

The IAF tableau's theme for the Republic Day parade is 'Bhartiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar,' showcasing the air force's capabilities and self-reliance. This theme reflects the commitment and hard work of IAF members, promising a visually stunning and memorable display for the audience.

Just one day to go!!!

Brace yourself for an enthralling flypast by the roaring flying machines of the IAF, over Kartavya Path.



Join us to witness the glorious celebration of 75th Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/uOqlSZsikQ — HQ Western Air Command, IAF (@hqwaciaf) January 25, 2024

In addition to the IAF contingent, a tri-service contingent of women Agniveer Vayu will also participate in the Republic Day parade, featuring 48 women. The combined efforts of these dedicated individuals are set to create a spectacular sight in the skies over New Delhi, celebrating the spirit of the Republic Day.