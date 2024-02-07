Updated January 26th, 2024 at 13:59 IST
SNEAK PEEK: Indian Air Force Gears Up for 75th Republic Day Flypast with Over 50 Aircraft
IAF plans a dazzling R-Day flypast over New Delhi with 54 aircraft in a synchronized aerial display—a behind-the-scenes peek at this breathtaking spectacle.
Defence
3 min read
New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has revealed its plans for a breathtaking Republic Day flypast, set to take place on January 26 in New Delhi. In a tweet, the IAF shared details about the upcoming aerial spectacle, stating, "It's that time of the year again when 54 aircraft will converge over Kartavya Path. Flying at varying altitudes and speeds, they are channelled into a highly synchronised and seamless continuum. This is a short 'Behind the Scenes (BTS) peek at the mechanics of this aerial ballet."
Flypast with Over 50 Aircraft: Jaguars, Tejas, Su-30, Rafales, and More
The flypast will feature a total of over 50 IAF aircraft, showcasing the prowess of the Indian armed forces. The lineup comprises 29 fighter aircraft, 8 transport planes, 13 helicopters, and one heritage Dakota aircraft. Notably, the participating aircraft will include renowned models such as Rafale, Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, C-130, and Tejas, each contributing to captivating formations in the sky.
Nari Shakti in IAF’s Flypast This Year
Highlighting the growing role of women in the armed forces, the IAF marching contingent will be led by women officers Squadron Leader Rashmi Thakur, Sumita Yadav, Pratiti Alhuwalia, and Flight Lieutenant Kirti Rohil. This contingent, consisting of 144 air warriors, symbolises the dedication and commitment of women in serving the nation.
Squadron Leader Sumita Yadav, ahead of the Flypast, said, "Our contingent is looking forward to putting on a great show in the Republic Day parade." The dedication behind the scenes was also underlined by Flying Officer Asma Sheikh, who said, “The practice is continuous, and we have to put on a big show in this Republic Day parade.”
IAF’s R-day Tableau
The IAF tableau's theme for the Republic Day parade is 'Bhartiya Vayu Sena: Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar,' showcasing the air force's capabilities and self-reliance. This theme reflects the commitment and hard work of IAF members, promising a visually stunning and memorable display for the audience.
In addition to the IAF contingent, a tri-service contingent of women Agniveer Vayu will also participate in the Republic Day parade, featuring 48 women. The combined efforts of these dedicated individuals are set to create a spectacular sight in the skies over New Delhi, celebrating the spirit of the Republic Day.
Published January 25th, 2024 at 15:14 IST
