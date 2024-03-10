×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 07:14 IST

Spain's Submarine Declared Compliant for Navy Deal worth Rs 43,000 Cr, Trials to Begin Soon: Reports

The German firm ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) is also vying for the contract with the Spanish government-owned company Navantia.

Reported by: Digital Desk
S-80 Plus class submarine Isaac Peral
S-80 Plus class submarine Isaac Peral | Image:Navantia
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Spain's submarine has been given the green light for a massive deal with the Indian Navy. The deal, worth a whopping Rs 43,000 crore, is set to move forward as the submarine has been declared technically compliant, according to media reports. This means that it meets all the necessary requirements and is ready for further testing.

Amparo Valcarce, Spain’s Secretary of State for Defence, shared this update with an Indian newspaper. She mentioned that Spain is not only interested in supplying submarines but also in collaborating on producing ammunition and missiles. The submarine deal for the Indian Navy’s Project 75I is for the acquisition of six submarines. These submarines will be built in India, which will further help the Indian defence ecosystem assimilate more knowledge and understanding of submarine making . The joint bid by L&T and Navantia (Spain) has been given the green light to move to the trial stage.

Advertisement
Key Features of a S-80 plus Submarine from Navantia

AIP Integration to Begin Soon  

Valcarce explained that the next step involves testing the Air Independent Propulsion System (AIP) of the submarine design. L&T and Navantia are working towards starting these trials in the coming months. This is a crucial phase as it will prove the submarine's, possibly the S-80 plus class, ability to stay underwater for extended periods, a key requirement for the Indian Navy.

Advertisement

The German firm ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) is also vying for the contract with the Spanish government-owned company Navantia. Despite earlier speculation, Navantia is ready to undergo trials, reports added.

Not only Subs or Planes but More 

During her visit to India, Valcarce met with senior government officials to discuss further cooperation. She assured them of Spain's willingness to meet all technology transfer requirements and support the project fully. Spain sees India as a ‘crucial partner’ in ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific region. As per claims, in addition to the submarine deal, Spain is also interested in participating in the construction of landing platform docks (LPDs) for the Indian Navy. The Spainyards want to collaborate with an Indian partner to manufacture these locally. 

Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane & Spanish Secretary of State for Defence Amparo Valcarce

Valcarce also, during her conversation with Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane  spoke about ongoing cooperation between the two countries, such as the manufacturing of C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. This project demonstrated Spain's ability and willingness to transfer technology, with the majority of the planes set to be made in India. “Both sides reviewed the ongoing projects and discussed future joint plans in the maritime and air domains. They appreciated the increased interaction at the business-to-business level between the defence industries of both countries, including an ongoing visit from the Spanish defence industry association TEDAE to India," an official statement from the Indian Defence Ministry said following Valcarce ‘s visit.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 07:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

15 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

15 hours ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

16 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

16 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

16 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

16 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

16 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

16 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

a day ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

a day ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

2 days ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

2 days ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

2 days ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

2 days ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

2 days ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ex-AUS speedster lauds Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performance for IND

    Sports 32 minutes ago

  2. Gaami Box Office Day 2: Vishwak's Film Puts Up A Strong Show

    Entertainment36 minutes ago

  3. Viral: Massive White Swan Attacks Golfer In A Hilarious Video

    World38 minutes ago

  4. Gurugram Traffic Police Issue Traffic Advisory Ahead of PM's Visit

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. THIS Naxal Infested District is Now Leading UP's Industrial Growth

    India Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo