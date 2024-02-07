English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

After RBI’s restrictions on Paytm, will banks start playing fintech?

Former banker and VC Rahul Gupta says the Reserve Bank of India will see big and small players ‘with the same yardstick.’

Business Desk
RBI Imposes These Restrictions on Paytm Services
RBI Imposes These Restrictions on Paytm Services | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Regulations vs technology: The Reserve Bank of India likes to give space for innovation but not at the cost of the economy and consumers, according to Rahul Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, of venture debt fund ValuAble.

The observation comes as listed fintech major Paytm’s Payments Bank has been restricted from onboarding customers, and barred from taking deposits, conducting credit transactions, or carrying top-ups on customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets or FASTags for road tolls.    

Advertisement

As per NPCI data, over 500 banks are issuers, or PSP and PPI issuers for the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which allow for payments by scanning or entering a contact detail.

Digital payments have been hailed for their ease and quick transactions, as well as for promoting financial inclusion. While wallets and fintech aggregators like Paytm have pioneered the ecosystem, leading banks have quickly caught onto tech-enabled payments.

Advertisement

 The RBI is taking cognisance of compliance since the systemic risk is exponential with regard to two-way authentications, Gupta noted, adding that worry is correct at the regulator’s end. 

“KYC (Know Your Customer) is very important,” Gupta said. Notably, Paytm Payments Bank had lakhs of non-KYC compliant accounts, and in thousands of cases single PANs were used for opening multiple accounts, as per sources cited by PTI.

Gupta said regulators are pragmatic and want to support opportunities but the RBI has ensured operations within a pre-determined framework.

Advertisement

Gupta, who has been with Axis Bank in the past, drew parallels on the tightening of rules for credit cards, which made banks vigilant but did not rule out the segment. 

Notably, innovations in payments have been driven by regulatory initiatives. Demand for agile Payment as a Service (PaaS) platform to orchestrate transactions with multiple bank payment infrastructures is predicted, as per a report by Chiratae Ventures and The Digital Fifth.

Advertisement

“With the current situation, the matter has been under review for quite sometime. Paytm’s meeting with the regulator is a good move because the regulator needs to be regarded as the authority,” Gupta noted.

The development will result in banks and fintechs coming together, bringing together the right rooting of banks and the agility of the startup ecosystem.

Advertisement

On the regulations, Gupta said RBI does not take a stand overnight and is crisp with advice pertaining to compliance.

Addressing speculations of bigger entities eyeing an acquisition of Paytm, which has a “larger persona” among fintechs in India, Gupta said the regulation ecosystem in India is way mature, and RBI sees bigger and smaller players with the same yardstick.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News44 minutes ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement