English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 13:57 IST

Credit offtake increased by 20% YoY to reach Rs 159.6 trillion

The outlook for bank credit offtake continues to remain positive for FY24 with expectations of growth.

Business Desk
Standard Bank
Credit impairment charge growth is expected to moderate in six months to December 31, 2023 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Credit offtake growth: Credit offtake continues to be robust, increasing by 20 per cent YoY to reach Rs 159.6 lakh crore, for the fortnight ended December 29, 2023, a report by CareEdge said on Monday. 

“This rise can be attributed to the impact of HDFC Ltd’s merger with HDFC Bank along with the festival season and growth in personal loans. If we exclude the impact of the merger, credit grew at a rate of 15.7 per cent YoY fortnight compared to last year’s growth of 14.9 per cent,” the report added further. 

Advertisement

Outlook for bank credit growth

The outlook for bank credit offtake continues to remain positive for FY24 with expectations of growth in unsecured personal loans slowing down due to RBI’s action on risk weights. 

Advertisement

According to the reports, deposits too grew by 13.2 per cent YoY for the fortnight (including the merger impact), breaching the Rs 200 lakh crore threshold to reach Rs. 200.8 lakh crore as on December 29, 2023. 

“Sequentially we saw an increase of 1.5 per cent. Deposit growth is expected to improve in FY24 compared to earlier periods as banks look to shore up their liability franchise,” the report mentioned further. 

Advertisement

The Short-term Weighted Average Call Rate (WACR) stood at 6.73 per cent as of January 5, 2024, compared to 6.08 per cent on January 5, 2023, due to pressure on short-term rates.

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News44 minutes ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement