Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Federal Bank profit rises 25% to Rs 1,007 crore in Q3 on lower provisions

The bank's net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned from loans and paid on deposits, rose 8.52 per cent to Rs 2,123.36 crore

Abhishek Vasudev
Federal Bank Q2 profit surges
Federal Bank | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Federal Bank, the Kerala-based private sector lender, on Tuesday reported net profit of Rs 1,007 crore in December quarter, that marked an upside of 25 per cent from Rs 804 crore in the same period last year. The sharp up move came on the back of sharply lower provisioning for bad loans. Federal Bank made provisions of Rs 91.22 crore as against Rs 199 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The bank's net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned from loans and paid on deposits, rose 8.52 per cent to Rs 2,123.36 crore as against Rs 1,956.53 crore in the year ago period.

Advertisement

The bank's asset quality remained stable during the quarter as its gross non-performing assets (NPA), as a percentage of total advances, came in at 2.29 per cent versus 2.26 per cent in the previous quarter. In absolute terms, gross NPAs came in at Rs  4,628.79 crore.

Its net NPA came in unchanged at 0.64 per cent.

Advertisement

"During the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, the Bank has issued 72,682,048 equity shares of 2 each for cash pursuant to a Preferential Allotment as per the relevant provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 at 131.91 per share aggregating to 95,874.89 Lakhs (including share premium). This resulted in an increase of 1,453.64 Lakhs in Share Capital and 94,361.59 Lakhs (net of issue expenses) in Share premium account," the bank said in an exchange filing.

Key key highlights of December quarter:

  • Total Business of the Bank reached Rs 4,38,776.39 crore
  • Operating Profit at Rs 1,437.33 crore
  • Return on asset (ROA) for Q3 stood at 1.39 per cent  and return on equity (ROE) stood at 14.80 per cent
  • GNPA and NNPA at 2.29 per cent  and 0.64 per cent  respectively.
  • Total Deposits increased by 18.96 per cent 
    Total net advances increased by 18.44 per cent 
    Highest ever Net Interest Income at Rs 2123.36 crore, grew by 8.53 per cent

“I am pleased that our team's dedicated effort has helped us register an all-time high net profit of 1007 Crores, a significant milestone in the journey of any organization which is dedicated to both growth and excellence. With an increase of over 100 branches in the past calendar year and a similar number planned for this year, our growth trajectory is well poised to sustain this positive momentum. As we grow and diversify across products, segments, and geography, we are further inspired to deliver on our purpose for existence, which is to be the Most Admired Bank in India,” said Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director & CEO of Federal Bank.

Advertisement

The bank had 1,418 branches and 1,960 ATMs/ Recyclers at the end of December quarter.

As of 1:26 pm, Federal Bank shares traded 2.2 per cent lower at Rs 149.70, underperforming the Bankex index which was down 0.03 per cent.

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

6 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos23 minutes ago

  4. Noida Police Nabs 2 Men in Encounter Accused of Killing Minor For Photos

    India News25 minutes ago

  5. Will The Devil Wears Prada Return With A Sequel? Emily Blunt Responds

    Entertainment25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement