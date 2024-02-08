On December 29, the BJP government raised the interest rates on the three-year post office term deposit (POTD) scheme by 10 basis points for the January-March quarter. | Image: Facebook Photo

Exchanging Rs 2,000 notes: If you still have Rs 2,000 notes, there is a good news for you. The Reserve Bank of India has said that Rs 2,000 notes can be exchanged through post offices as well. There are reports of people queuing up at the RBI offices to return the Rs 2,000 notes. In a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on its website, the RBI said people can send the notes to any of its 19 issue offices from any post office.

The Rs 2,000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016 after Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes in circulation at that time, were demonetised. As most of these notes had exceeded their expected lifespan and also were not being used by the public for transactions, RBI decided to withdraw the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

How to do this?

The members of the public can send Rs 2000 banknotes along with duly filled application form through India Post from any post office in the country to any of the 19 RBI Issue Offices, for credit to their bank accounts in India. The form is available on the RBI website homepage under the link ‘Forms Others’.

Documents required for the exchange:

A copy of any Officially Valid Document (OVD) such as Aadhaar Card, Driving License / Voters ID Card / Passport / NREGA Card / PAN Card / Identity card issued by Government Department, Public Sector Unit to its Staff should be enclosed with the application form along with a copy of bank account statement (portion with account details) or First page (with account details) of Passbook. Further information on above can be obtained by accessing RBI website at the following link Reserve Bank of India.

