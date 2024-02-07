Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

IDFC First Bank Q3 profit increases 18.4% to Rs 715.7 crore

The shares of IDFC First Bank settled 2.27 per cent higher at Rs 87.67 per share, when the market closed today, January 20.

Gauri Joshi
IDFC First Bank
IDFC First Bank | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

IDFC First Bank Q3 results: Private lender IDFC First Bank’s net profit surged 18.4 per cent to Rs 715.7 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY24), from Rs 604.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q3FY23). 

The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, climbed 30.5 per cent to Rs 4,286.6 crore in Q3FY24, from Rs 3,284.3 crore in the same period last year.

Advertisement

Gross NPA (non-performing assets) for the company depreciated  0.7 per cent to Rs 3,775.4 crore, against Rs 3,747.8 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal.

Meanwhile, the net NPA depreciated 4.8 per cent to Rs 1,250.3 crore, against Rs 1,192.5 crore in the previous quarter of the same fiscal.

Advertisement

IDFC First Bank's provisions soared 45.4 per cent to Rs 654.8 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 450.2 crore in the same quarter last year. 

The market capitalisation of the company is Rs 61,955 crore, according to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Advertisement

The shares of IDFC First Bank settled 2.27 per cent higher at Rs 87.67 per share, when the market closed today, January 20.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 17:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories19 minutes ago

  2. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  3. Ankita Lokhande Addresses Divorce Rumours With Vicky Jain

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  4. India LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Hits Out at Congress

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. 12th Fail Star Vikrant Massey Welcomes Baby Boy With Sheetal Thakur

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement