English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 12:24 IST

Investors withdraw over $100 bn from hedge funds in 2023: Nasdaq eVestment

Investors withdraw over $100 bn from hedge funds last year

Business Desk
Hedge Funds
Hedge Funds | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hedge Funds: Investors withdrew over $100 billion from hedge funds last year in a second consecutive year of outflows of this scale, according to a Nasdaq eVestment report.

In December alone, investors removed roughly $26 billion from hedge funds, the largest monthly amount in 2023.

Advertisement

This tipped the total outflows for last year to $103 billion, compared to $112 billion in 2022, said the report.

The outflows point to an interplay of different factors influencing investor decisions, said Bruno Schneller, Managing Director at INVICO Asset Management.

Advertisement

"Market volatility, geopolitical tensions, and a shift in investor preference towards more liquid and transparent assets amidst global economic uncertainties have played pivotal roles," he said.

The decline in outflows in 2023 from the previous year indicated a "nuanced investor response" to the changing global economy, he added.

Advertisement

However, the industry has still grown, as per the Nasdaq eVestment report.

Hedge fund assets, which combine investor money, leverage and performance growth, have increased in four of the last five years, it said.

Advertisement

The hedge fund industry assets under management (AUM) rose in 2023 to an estimated $3.5 trillion, up 3.2 per cent from the year before, it added.

Over the last five years, the industry grew at an annualized rate of about 2 per cent, which includes the 6.5 per cent AUM decline in 2022, the report said.

Advertisement

Hedge funds trading value differences between bonds raked in $4 billion in 2023, the highest hedge fund strategy inflows and a notable jump from the $5.5 billion those funds saw withdrawn in 2022, said Nasdaq eVestment.

Hedge funds taking bets on stocks saw an estimated $35 billion withdrawn for the year, the highest strategy outflows in 2023.

Advertisement

The event-driven hedge funds which often trade off of mergers and acquisitions deals saw $25 billion of outflows last year, said Nasdaq eVestment.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement