Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 19:46 IST

RBI explores global platforms to boost foreign access to Indian bonds

With India's weightage in the index expected to reach 10% by March 2025, the move is poised to attract heightened investor interest in Indian securities.

Business Desk
Government bonds
Government bonds | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is reportedly in discussions with three prominent global electronic trading platforms. Sources familiar with the matter disclosed that Bloomberg, Tradeweb, and MarketAxess are being engaged by the central bank to establish an interface facilitating foreign investors' participation in local bond markets.

The initiative comes amid anticipation of increased bond trading volumes following the upcoming inclusion of select Indian bonds in JPMorgan's emerging market debt index scheduled for June. With India's weightage in the index expected to reach 10 per cent by March 2025, the move is poised to attract heightened investor interest in Indian securities.

Advertisement

According to sources, foreign investors have expressed concerns regarding the registration process in India, particularly given the imminent inclusion timeline. Notably, since the announcement in September, foreign investors have netted approximately Rs 70,000 crore in government bonds. However, the majority of these investments have been channelled through large investors directly or via foreign banks.

"The major issue is for passive investors who will have to increase exposure to local bonds on a monthly basis," noted a trader from a foreign bank, emphasizing the need for a more streamlined trading system.

Advertisement

Presently, government bonds are primarily traded through the NDS-Order Matching platform operated by Clearing Corp of India (CCIL). In response to market demands, market participants, especially custodian banks managing foreign clients, have advocated for the development of an interface to facilitate seamless trading.

The proposed arrangement aims to ensure smooth settlement of trades through CCIL, instilling optimism within the market regarding its potential execution. "Large foreign banks have had consultations and are nudging the central bank to undertake the link, and the RBI may come out with it soon," added another trader familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

When reached for comments, neither the RBI nor CCIL responded immediately to Reuters' request, underscoring the ongoing nature of discussions surrounding this significant development in India's bond market landscape.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

2 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

3 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

4 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

5 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

5 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

19 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

21 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

21 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

21 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

a day ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

a day ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: Students Protest Against APS' Principal over Boy's Suicide

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Masked Robbers Allegedly Loot ‘Satta’ in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri | Video

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. StanChart is a permanent work-in-progress

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. Paytm bank removed from list of authorised banks to buy FASTags

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. RBI explores global platforms to boost foreign access to Indian bonds

    Economy News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo