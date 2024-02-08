English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 08:42 IST

State Bank of India accepts $600 million bids for 5-year dollar bonds

The bank witnessed an overwhelming response with bids exceeding $3.5 billion, resulting in a coupon at a spread of 117 bps over the 5-year US Treasury yield.

Business Desk
SBI new FD interest rates
SBI | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

SBI: The country’s largest lender State Bank of India has successfully garnered $600 million in bids for its five-year US dollar-denominated bond issue, according to a late Wednesday notice to stock exchanges. The bank is set to pay a semi-annual coupon of 5.00 per cent, as indicated in the notice.

The bank witnessed an overwhelming response with bids exceeding $3.5 billion, resulting in a coupon at a spread of 117 basis points over the five-year US Treasury yield. The initial pricing guidance, reported by Reuters earlier in the week, had set the spread at 150 basis points over the same US yield.

Advertisement

Bank of America, BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan, MUFG, and Standard Chartered Bank were appointed as joint lead managers for the issue, as reported by Reuters on Wednesday.

The settlement for the bond issue is scheduled for January 17, and the generated funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes and to meet the funding requirements of SBI's foreign offices/branches, according to the term sheet.

Advertisement

State Bank of India shares ended 0.59 per cent lower at Rs 621.70 on Wednesday.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 08:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement