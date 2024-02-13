Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

UPI now in UAE: PM introduces UPI RuPay card in Abu Dhabi

Other countries enabling India’s digital payment stack include Sri Lanka, Mauritius and France

Business Desk
UPI launched in UAE
UAE में UPI RuPay सेवा शुरू | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

UPI in Abu Dhabi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the UPI RuPay card service with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Abu Dhabi, introduced the digital payment card for cross-border transactions between India and the UAE. 

Advertisement

The countries had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on interlinking payment and messaging systems in July last year when the Prime Minister was in Abu Dhabi.

This is the seventh visit of the Prime Minister to the Middle East nation, the first being in 2015.

A day before on February 12, the UPI or Unified Payments Interface system was launched in Sri Lanka and Mauritius.

France, UAE, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Bhutan, and Nepal are the other nations accepting UPI payments, government data reveals.

The Prime Minister was welcomed by President Nahyan, and received a guard of honour on his arrival in the country. This was followed by a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace (Qasr Al Watan).

The visit will follow meetings for bilateral ties, and PM's address to the Indian diaspora at a special event in Abu Dhabi, with people pouring in from all of the Emirates of the UAE. 

The two nations will focus on enhancing partnership in sectors such as energy, ports, fintech, digital infrastructure, railways and investment flows. Several agreements have been lined up for signing, which will shore up cooperation in the key areas.

Advertisement

PM Modi will also inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, which is the first Hindu temple in stone in Abu Dhabi.

The BAPS temple will be an enduring tribute to the values of harmony, peace and tolerance, which both India and the UAE share, the Prime Minister said. 

 

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 19:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

2 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

4 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

6 hours ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

6 hours ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

6 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

20 hours ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

20 hours ago
Tara Sutaria

Tara's Airport Look

20 hours ago
#BengalWomensUprising

Sandeshkhali's violence

20 hours ago
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Dishul Reveal Baby's Face

20 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky With Arm-Sling

20 hours ago
Krystle D'Souza Gives A Glimpse Of Her Vacation

Krystle's Vacation

20 hours ago
Dharmendra

Dharmendra's Viral Video

20 hours ago
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Deepveer's Airport Style

21 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant's inspiring video

a day ago
Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

Elvish Yadav Slaps Man

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sid-Kiara Viral Video

a day ago
Celebs

Neha Dhupia's Party

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmers’ Protest: Punjab Fears Diesel, Gas Scarcity as Supply Take a Hit

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. UWW lifts suspension on WFI, keeps 3 conditions

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Kuldeep offers MASSIVE update on player for IND vs ENG Rajkot Test

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Chavan Joins BJP: Will Graft Cast Shadow on His New Political Chapter?

    Lok Sabha Elections19 minutes ago

  5. Protesting Farmers Put March on Hold; To Resume Demonstration Tomorrow

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement