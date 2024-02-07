English
Updated February 1st, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Budget 2024: Ayush Ministry witnesses a 23.74% boost in budget allocation

National Medicinal Plants Board has been granted Rs 14.63 crore, while the PCIM&H has received Rs 20.80 crore.

Business Desk
Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:Republic
Interim Budget 2024: The allocation in the Interim Budget for the Ayush Ministry has experienced a notable increase, reaching Rs 3,712.49 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, up from the revised estimates of Rs 3,000 crore in 2023-24. This marks a rise of 23.74 per cent.

Within this allocation, the National Medicinal Plants Board has been granted Rs 14.63 crore, while the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) has received Rs 20.80 crore.

Autonomous bodies have been allotted Rs 1,848.40 crore, with specific allocations for key entities. The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences has been accorded Rs 413.54 crore, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy Rs 144 crore, Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine Rs 228.05 crore, and the All India Institute of Ayurveda has been allocated Rs 227.20 crore.

The National Medicinal Plants Board, through its promotional and contractual farming schemes, aims to encourage in-situ conservation and ex-situ cultivation of medicinal plants. This initiative ensures a steady supply of raw materials of assured quality for the manufacturing of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homeopathy (ASU&H) medicines.

Under the guidance of the National Medicinal Plants Board, 32 State Medicinal Plants Boards have been established in 27 states and five Union territories. These boards play a crucial role in promoting the cultivation of high-priority medicinal plants for both domestic consumption and export.

The Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, functioning as a subordinate office under the Ministry of Ayush, serves as an appellate authority for drug testing of all Ayush drugs in India. Additionally, it establishes standards for all Ayush drugs, publishing them in the form of Pharmacopeias.

(With PTI inputs).

Published February 1st, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Budget
