Updated February 1st, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Budget 2024: Govt pushes for tribal development with Rs 13,000 crore allocation

The government has also increased financial support for tribal research institutes, allocating Rs 111 crore, a notable rise from the previous Rs 50 crore.

Business Desk
Nirmala Sitharaman
Nirmala Sitharaman | Image:Republic
Interim Budget 2024: In a boost to tribal development, the government has allocated Rs 13,000 crore for the Tribal Affairs Ministry in the interim Budget 2024-25, marking a 70 per cent increase from the previous financial year's allocation of Rs 7,605 crore.

A substantial focus of the budget is on education, with Rs 6,399 crore designated for the construction of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in 2024-25. This allocation reflects a remarkable 150 per cent surge from the Rs 2,471.81 crore allocated in 2023-24. The EMRS initiative aims to provide high-quality middle and high-level education to tribal students in remote areas, ensuring their access to reservations in higher education and various job sectors.

Further underlining the commitment to tribal welfare, the allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana has witnessed a substantial increase, rising from Rs 300 crore to Rs 1,000 crore. This scheme directs funds to states or Union Territories with notified Scheduled Tribe populations, addressing gaps in crucial sectors like education, health, agriculture, skill development, and employment generation.

The government has also increased financial support for tribal research institutes, allocating Rs 111 crore, a notable rise from the previous Rs 50 crore.

However, budget for the 'National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST students' has seen a reduction from Rs 230 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 165 crore in 2024-25, underlining a recalibration of priorities in this specific area.

(With PTI inputs)

Published February 1st, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Budget
