Interim Budget 2024 LIVE: Rahul Garg - Chairman, National Council on Direct Taxes, ASSOCHAM & Partner, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP says, “The industry expectation is that our financial prudence in running the economy, how has that performed - it should come out very clearly. So, I think this being an Interim Budget, everybody is eyeing whether we would be able to contain our fiscal deficit. It seems that through the payment of taxes and collection of taxes by people and businesses, we have had a reasonably good collection of taxes.”

"The overall government expenditure - both on infrastructure as well as on the welfare schemes - was in a range which is within the overall collection of taxes. Therefore, it is very likely that the industry expectation, the economists' expectation, the whole world's expectation of prudence in India's financial management would be very apparent. So, most likely we would get an announcement that we were able to contain our fiscal deficit at 5.9%. This also gives a confidence that we can consolidate it further and next year perhaps we could look even lower," Garg added.

