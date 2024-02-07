English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 22:29 IST

Exclusive/ Budget improving risk-taking for entrepreneurs, govt: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology hailed the Rs 1 lakh crore corpus announced for R&D in the Interim Budget presented today.

Business Desk
Ashwini Vaishnaw
The Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology hailed the Rs 1 lakh crore corpus announced for R&D in the Interim Budget presented today. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said the interim budget announcement of rupees one lakh crore corpus for research in technology is a "game changer" as it would boost technology development projects and propel India as a product nation.

Speaking to Republic, the Minister said India has emerged from being among the ‘Fragile 5’ to one of the top 5 economies.

Advertisement

“Every analyst and economist in the world is very categorically saying that India is going to grow at six to eight per cent growth rate in the next five to seven years. That is the kind of trust the world has on us,” he said.

The net formal employment opportunity, Vaishnaw said, are in the order of 1.5 million per month. 

Advertisement

A whitepaper presentation suggested by the Finance Minister during the presentation is “necessary” to document the lessons from the past and present, for better data sets to take into the future.

The Minister, who also holds the portfolio for Railways, said introducing new trains and laying down new tracks has helped the country infuse a new life in the Railways. 

Advertisement

"Having better ventilation and other amenities as experienced from the Vande Bharat experience will be implemented in many other rail services," Vaishnaw said. 

Commenting on the country's food security programme, Vaishnaw said it has helped to create a platform for economic prosperity as well as the flourishing of business and trade ideas. 

Advertisement

"Once you have food security, there are more risk-taking capabilities entrepreneurs and government can experiment with," said Vaishnaw.

Specific to the announcement for the corpus, which was announced with a 50-year interest-free loan for research in sunrise sectors, the Minister said they will be spelt out over the coming days.

Advertisement

Sunrise sectors are those which have not grown to their optimum potential.

The Minister said the focus will be on selecting certain projects initially, after which they will move to a proposal-based system through which products and technologies can be selected with clearly-defined goalposts and deliverables.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 22:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Budget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian shares set for higher opening, following Asian markets

    Business News18 minutes ago

  2. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News19 minutes ago

  3. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News24 minutes ago

  4. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  5. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections33 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement